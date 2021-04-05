50 YEARS AGO
from the Democrat-Herald
April 5, 1971
Will the Burnt River Division of Ellingson Lumber and Timber Co. go union or will it remain non-union? This question will be decided April 15 when the approximately 95 employees of the Burnt River mill vote on whether to form a local union.
25 YEARS AGO
from the Baker City Herald
April 5, 1996
Heather Richards has been hired as Baker City downtown manager.
Richards, from Ann Arbor, Mich., was chosen from an initial list of 22 applicants from seven states. She replaces Timothy Bishop, who left to take a job in Walla Walla, Wash., Nov. 15. Richards’ first day on the job will be May 20.
Richards, who served as the intern for two months with Bishop during the spring and summer of 1994, will receive a starting salary of $24,000.
10 YEARS AGO
from the Baker City Herald
April 6, 2011
A ground and air search over the past few days that has covered thousands of miles of highways and backroads, and thousands of square miles of remote country in four counties, has not turned up any sign of a Canadian couple last seen March 19 in Baker City.
Albert and Rita Chretien of Penticton, British Columbia, were reported missing March 31 by their children after the couple failed to return from a road trip to Las Vegas.
ONE YEAR AGO
from the Baker City Herald
April 7, 2020
Baker County Commissioner Mark Bennett believes the county has found a balance in its effort to reduce the risk of spreading coronavirus in the county while still allowing people to safely enjoy one of the county’s favorite outdoor destinations.
But reaching that point required an adjustment.
“I’m always sorry when there’s confusion,” Bennett said Monday.
That confusion arose Friday afternoon when the county announced that it had closed, at least until April 17, the 41-mile Snake River Road, most of which follows the western shore of Brownlee Reservoir, the county’s most popular fishing and boating spot.
The county’s press release stated that “access will continue to be provided for local residential users.”
What wasn’t clear is whether that access applied to all Baker County residents or only to people who have property along the road. There are homes, some year-round and some vacation residences, on Brownlee.
