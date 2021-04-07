50 YEARS AGO
from the Democrat-Herald
April 8, 1971
No progress was reported today in the four day old strike against Safeway stores by retail clerk’s local 1612. Albertson’s store in Baker locked out their employees Tuesday night.
The retail clerks are striking for increased wages, which will equal wages paid retail clerks in the Tri-Cities area where the union local is located.
25 YEARS AGO
from the Baker City Herald
April 8, 1996
Easter Sunday had more in common with July 4 than the fact both are holidays.
The high temperature of 80 degrees at the Baker City Municipal Airport was almost better-suited for frying eggs on sidewalks than for hiding them behind trees.
Eighty degrees is more than 20 degrees warmer than the average high temperature for early April. The thermometer hasn’t reached that mark so early in the month since at least 1965, the first year for which detailed records are available.
10 YEARS AGO
from the Baker City Herald
April 8, 2011
The Oregon Trail Interpretive Center probably will close temporarily if Congress fails to negotiate a budget agreement to avert a shutdown of the federal government at midnight tonight. Federal employees are also preparing to start an unpaid leave from their jobs.
The Interpretive Center, which is operated by the federal Bureau of Land Management, was closed for three weeks when the federal government shut down during a similar budget impasse in late 1995.
ONE YEAR AGO
from the Baker City Herald
April 9, 2020
Baker County’s public health officer said Tuesday that residents should expect the county will eventually have confirmed cases of coronavirus.
Eric Lamb, a Baker City physician, said in a press release that “in the coming weeks we will undoubtedly see COVID-19 in our county.”
As of Wednesday, Baker County was one of seven of Oregon’s 36 counties with no confirmed cases, according to the official tally from the Oregon Health Authority (OHA).
That status obviously hasn’t had any effect on the social distancing, business closures and other precautions taken to slow the spread of the virus — the situation in Baker County is basically the same as in counties that do have confirmed cases.
Those include all the counties that border Baker County — Grant (1 confirmed case as of Wednesday), Union (3 cases), Malheur (2 cases) and Wallowa (2 cases).
None of those counties has reported any deaths from coronavirus. All deaths in Oregon attributed to the virus have happened in counties west of the Cascades.
Nancy Staten, administrator for the Baker County Health Department, knows that the “0” next to Baker County in the OHA chart showing confirmed cases doesn’t mean the virus hasn’t infected any county residents. Many people who are infected have no symptoms, but they’re still able to spread the virus to others.
