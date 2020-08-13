50 YEARS AGO
from the Democrat-Herald
August 14, 1970
At the request of the City of Baker, a traffic survey conducted by the Oregon State Highway Division in cooperation with the Federal Government and local government offices began in Baker yesterday.
The survey includes interviews with motorists, traffic counts at intersections, and traffic counts electronically recorded on special hoses stretched across streets.
25 YEARS AGO
from the Baker City Herald
August 14, 1995
Steve Hart’s dream of building a $40 million Granite Springs destination resort a mile northeast of Haines will have to wait a little longer.
Hart needs the county planners to change the zoning of the 989 acres he purchased for the proposed development from Agriculture to Destination Resort and to approve a comprehensive plan amendment to allow the proposed use.
10 YEARS AGO
from the Baker City Herald
August 13, 2010
Rep. Greg Walden warned a group of about 30 people attending Wednesday’s Baker County Chamber of Commerce meeting he will continue to push the Environmental Protection Agency to loosen the noose it holds on the Ash Grove cement plant in Durkee and other industries across the country.
ONE YEAR AGO
from the Baker City Herald
August 14, 2019
Lexie Flanagan will don a costume Friday night and put her all into bringing her character to life.
Flanagan, 17, has auditioned for every show Missoula Children’s Theatre has brought to Baker City over the past decade.
“I look forward to doing it every year,” she said.
MCT has helped her “get comfortable acting in front of people.”
But that doesn’t mean it’s easy.
“I still get nervous — I look at the exit sign,” Flanagan said.
“Pinocchio,” presented this weekend at Baker High School, is the 20th play to cast local youth.
“Little did I imagine when we started our journey with Missoula Children’s Theatre 10 years ago that we would be doing three shows a year,” said Ginger Savage, executive director of Crossroads Carnegie Art Center. “This program has had such a powerful impact on the children. We want the whole community to come and celebrate this remarkable milestone.”
Performances for the community are at 6 p.m. Friday and 3 p.m. Saturday at Baker High School. Admission is $5, or free for ages 12 and younger.
This show is sponsored by Soroptimist of Baker County.
