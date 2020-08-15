50 YEARS AGO
from the Democrat-Herald
August 15, 1970
The paving of the Anthony Lakes segment of Elkhorn Drive, locally referred to as Anthony Lakes Road, will not be completed this year, said Dale Frost, assistant national forest supervisor.
The forest service had planned to have the road paved this year, with construction costs estimated at $261,000. “We had two bids, and rejected them both as being too high,” Frost said. “The low bid was $364,000.”
25 YEARS AGO
from the Baker City Herald
August 15, 1995
The sky was blue Sunday morning and although both the sun and calendar said August, in the shade was a whisper whose cool breath sounded like October.
A morning when fingers around Baker County became reacquainted with home furnaces and car heaters.
But for 281 people, Sunday morning was the perfect time to ride a bicycle 46 miles from Baker City to Unity.
Over Dooley Mountain.
The 281 bicyclists, including five from Baker City, were starting the eighth Oregon Bicycle Ride.
10 YEARS AGO
from the Baker City Herald
August 16, 2010
The Powder River Correctional Facility will soon see a new breed of inmates.
Some of the men incarcerated in the minimum-security prison in Baker City will help New Hope for Eastern Oregon Animals retrain rescued dogs for future adoption.
New Hope, in conjunction with Powder River, is overseeing the Powder Pals program, which will start this fall.
ONE YEAR AGO
from the Baker City Herald
August 16, 2019
An infestation of mosquitoes prompted the Baker Valley Vector Control District to bring in what amounts to its heavy artillery Thursday night in the northwestern part of Baker City.
The District’s fogging truck rolled through the area where traps had recently nabbed an increasing number of the bloodsucking insects, said Matt Hutchinson, the District’s manager.
“We had a few higher trap counts in the West Campbell Loop and 17th Street areas,” Hutchinson said this morning.
He attributes the burgeoning bug numbers to a couple of factors.
First, widespread flood irrigation in parts of Baker Valley, including the area between Pocahontas Road and Wingville Road, has led to standing water where mosquitoes lay their eggs.
Hutchinson said summer breezes, which typically blow from the northwest, can propel mosquitoes from the valley into town.
The second issue is a homegrown one.
The heavy rain that fell on Aug. 10 likely filled flower pots, old tires and other receptacles that can also harbor mosquitoes.
“Mosquito numbers have been pretty strong this year,” Hutchinson said. “We’ve been pretty busy.”
He said the flood-irrigated section of the valley between Pocahontas and Wingville has been a particularly pesky problem for his crew.
The District’s top priority is to kill larvae before they hatch into adults. Known as “larvicides,” these can be applied from the ground and from aircraft.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.