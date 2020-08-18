50 YEARS AGO
from the Democrat-Herald
August 18, 1970
Oregon State Police District Four headquarters, located in Baker, is the largest Oregon State Police district in Oregon. The district headquarters is separated from the Baker OSP Patrol Office, although both are located in the same building at 1050 South Bridge St.
25 YEARS AGO
from the Baker City Herald
August 18, 1995
UNION CREEK CAMPGROUND — For people who like to get away from home but not away from it all, this spot on the north shore of Phillips Reservoir has been a popular destination since it opened in September 1968.
By next month, when the campground will be able to accommodate even more travelers who can live without the daily grind but not without fresh-ground coffee or the nightly news, it’s likely to become even more so.
Workers from a Montana company are installing fresh water connections and electrical outlets at 34 of the campground’s overnight spaces.
10 YEARS AGO
from the Baker City Herald
August 18, 2010
Republican gubernatorial candidate Chris Dudley outlined his vision of Oregon as a place where Republicans and Democrats “roll up their sleeves and work together.”
By listening to people in all parts of the state and working with lawmakers from all parties to change policies that discourage business development, Dudley said he will create jobs and restore a balanced statewide economy.
ONE YEAR AGO
from the Baker City Herald
August 19, 2019
The Hells Canyon Motorcycle Rally has donated $2,100 to the Baker City Police Department.
Todd Godfrey, the HCMR organizer, received a painting from world-renowned artist David Uhl to auction off at the HCMR concert.
All funds raised from the auction were dedicated to the BCPD and the painting sold for $2,200, $100 of which went to shipping the painting to the buyer.
Police Chief Ray Duman accepted the donation from Godfrey Aug. 14. The money will go to purchasing a new ballistic vest for an officer.
“With the generosity of the Hell’s Canyon, the next officer who comes on board will get a vest,” Duman said.
Ballistic vests are tailored to the officer and range in price from $1,400 to $1,800, not including plates and a holder that will also need to be purchased.
Godfrey also presented a check of $6,240 to the Baker High School girls soccer and basketball coaches, Kristin Rushton and Jason Ramos, who represented Mat Sand, head girls basketball coach.
Godfrey said the money was from the $30 fee paid by campers using the high school football field for the HCMR.
Rushton said the money will go to a fundraiser for a new sound system.
“We got new lights on our field and, so, we’re really excited to have a new sound system to go up on that.”
The high school offers the practice football field and parking lot to motorcyclists and travelers who want to camp out during the rally.
