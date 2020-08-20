50 YEARS AGO
from the Democrat-Herald
August 21, 1970
Phillips Lake and Union Creek Campground is the fastest growing recreational development in Baker County. Plans to highlight the recreation area with Phillips Lake Resort were ushered into action this month when the forest service released an operators prospectus for the development.
The proposed commercial public service development site is located in a timbered setting on the north shore of Phillips Lake approximately one mile west of Mason Dam. The estimated cost of the new facility is $260,000.
25 YEARS AGO
from the Baker City Herald
August 21, 1995
Plentiful water means green crops and north winds cool the skin on summer afternoons, but the combination is, unfortunately, also a recipe for large batches of mosquitoes in Baker City.
Relief is coming.
Workers this week plan to kill mosquitoes from the ground inside the city and from the air outside, said Roy Hanan of Eagle Cap Aviation in La Grande.
10 YEARS AGO
from the Baker City Herald
August 20, 2010
Gun-toting members of foreign drug cartels are endangering Americans and polluting forests and wilderness areas with chemical-intensive marijuana-growing operations, local police officials told Sen. Ron Wyden during a meeting Wednesday in Baker City.
County sheriffs, police chiefs and other law enforcement officials from across Eastern Oregon told Wyden, Oregon’s senior senator, that they’re worried about the growing threat posed by pot farms in the region’s remote forests and rangelands.
ONE YEAR AGO
from the Baker City Herald
August 21, 2019
The harvest is on at Ward Farms in Baker City, and every nostril in the place is scrubbed clean.
You can’t see the fields.
But you don’t need to see the fields to name the crop.
Your nose will tell you.
And anyway your eyes might be watering, making it hard to focus.
The powerful scent of peppermint has an almost physical presence inside a nondescript metal building beside Chico Road at the north end of town.
Four hulking stainless steel vessels, each with a capacity of 500 gallons, line the west wall, looking rather like small-scale missile silos.
Jutting from the belly of each container is a pipe that issues a steady stream of clear, pungent liquid.
The vessels are condensers, and each is paired with a smaller metal cylinder.
The smaller receptacles are separators, and each is topped with a chimney-like circle about a foot and a half high.
These cylinders hold a bubbling liquid that emits an aroma so intense it seems unlikely that even the nastiest headcold could defy its ability to erode congestion.
“That’s 99 percent pure oil,” says Mark Ward, whose family has been growing peppermint in Baker Valley, and distilling oil from its leaves, since 1994.
Because mint oil is slightly less dense than the distilled water it’s mixed with in the condensers, the oil floats on top and collects in the chimneys.
From there the oil flows through pipes that empty into barrels, each of which can hold 400 pounds of oil.
