50 YEARS AGO
from the Democrat-Herald
August 11, 1970
“Oregon has the Painted Desert and Oregon has a tainted desert,” said James H. (Smoky) O’Connor, chief of resource management at the Bureau of Land Management. O’Connor is alerting Baker County residents of the critical need for more properly managed solid waste disposal dumps in the county.
“Baker has the only sanitary landfill in the entire county,” O’Connor declared. “Haines, Huntington, Halfway and Richland still operate open dumps.”
25 YEARS AGO
from the Baker City Herald
August 11, 1995
Baker County is competing against five other Eastern Oregon counties for a 50-bed state juvenile prison.
Harney, Malheur, Umatilla, Wallowa and Grant counties also want the minimum-security prison.
By Aug. 28 the Oregon Youth Authority will trim the six-county list, probably to two counties, said Wayne McNannay of the youth authority, which will build the prison.
10 YEARS AGO
from the Baker City Herald
August 11, 2010
The Baker City Council voted unanimously Tuesday night to hire Michael Kee as city manager.
Kee, 52, is a 1976 Baker High School graduate.
He has worked for the Ontario Police Department since 1983, and as its chief since 1998. Kee served as Ontario’s interim city manager for about seven months in 2008.
ONE YEAR AGO
from the Baker City Herald
August 12, 2019
Megan Langan always wanted to compete in a demolition derby.
Saturday night at the Baker County Fairgrounds, the 32-year-old Baker City woman finally got her chance.
Langan was able to enter the Haines Stampede Demolition Derby when a family friend let her use a 1986 Ford LTD.
Every night for two weeks she and her husband, Justin, worked on the car, welding it to get it ready.
“It’s a great way to get anger out,” Megan Langan said.
The goal of the demolition derby is to be the last car moving. Drivers crash into other cars in an attempt to get their opponents’ vehicles to stop working.
There were a few rules that tried to control the chaos in the two heats and the main event.
Any hit on the driver’s side door (from the back of the front tire to the front of the back tire) was illegal. The cars also could not engage in head-to-head collisions.
