50 YEARS AGO
from the Democrat-Herald
August 22, 1970
“There’s going to be a hot time in the old barn tonight.” This was the familiar expression heard in days gone by when old-fashioned barn dances were held every Saturday on a well-polished hayloft floor. A fiddler or two, a guitarist and an accordion player got together to produce toe-tapping harmony.
Only memories remain of those days, since few people live on farms now, and fewer have adequate haylofts to accommodate a barn dance. As a result, old-time fiddlin’ appeared to be a vanishing art until recently, when the idea of old-time fiddlers contests spread throughout the country.
25 YEARS AGO
from the Baker City Herald
August 22, 1995
Most Baker County hunters oppose a state proposal to allow them to shoot only spike bulls during the general elk season in three of the county’s five units.
About 40 people attended a public meeting Monday night in Baker City. All who spoke objected to the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife’s proposed methods to bolster declining bull-to-cow ratios throughout Northeastern Oregon.
And judging by the reactions of the other audience members to speakers’ statements, opposition was virtually unanimous.
10 YEARS AGO
from the Baker City Herald
August 23, 2010
The U.S. Forest Service has enlisted some heavy-lifting help in the campaign to douse wildfires in Northeastern Oregon.
A Boeing 234 Chinook helicopter has been on standby at the Baker City Municipal Airport for about the past month.
The twin-rotor aircraft can dump more than 1,700 gallons of water on a blaze.
ONE YEAR AGO
from the Baker City Herald
August 23, 2019
The annual Memory Cruise is gearing up for its 29th year Saturday.
Between 140-180 cars will be shown at this year’s event at Geiser-Pollman Park.
Wayne Ryder, one of the organizers of the event, said registration begins at 8 a.m. with a raffle during the day and live music.
They have 40 awards that will be given out at 4 p.m.
The Durkee Steak Feed at the Quail Ridge Golf Course will go from 5 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. and the Downtown Cruise will begin at 8:30.
Among the cars to be shown will be Bob and Cherie Ward’s 1956 Ford pickup truck that Bob has rebuilt three times.
Bob, 66, had always wanted a ’56 pickup since he had seen one driving by his high school.
Cherie , 67, explained he finally got his pickup after they were married.
“He brought it home and it was on a flat bed trailer and in boxes and he’s rebuilt it three times,” said Cherie. “The last time was in 1988.”
