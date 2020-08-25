50 YEARS AGO
from the Democrat-Herald
August 25, 1970
A recent accident at the corner of College and D streets, involving a youngster who was struck by a vehicle, besides numerous accidents at this location prompted the city council last night to replace a four-way stop sign there.
25 YEARS AGO
from the Baker City Herald
August 25, 1995
The Baker Ranger District has announced that a timber sale on the shores of Phillips Reservoir is exempt from appeal because of the salvage logging bill President Clinton signed earlier this summer.
The U.S. Forest Service plans to cut about 1 million board feet of mostly ponderosa pine trees from 765 acres in the Bald Eagle Management Area timber sale.
The sale is exempt from appeals because it includes dead and dying trees, said Suzanne Rainville, head of the Wallowa-Whitman National Forest’s natural resources staff.
10 YEARS AGO
from the Baker City Herald
August 25, 2010
The Baker City Council approved an employment contract with incoming City Manager Mike Kee on Tuesday evening that includes a starting salary of $90,000.
Councilors voted unanimously on Aug. 10 to hire Kee, who’s worked as the Ontario Police chief since 1998.
Tuesday’s vote on the contract was 6-0; Councilor Milo Pope was absent.
Kee will replace Steve Bogart, who announced in late June that he will resign Sept. 23.
ONE YEAR AGO
from the Baker City Herald
August 26, 2019
The Oregon Department of Transportation plans to build sidewalks and wheelchair-accessible ramps beneath the Interstate 84 overpass at the Campbell Street interchange during the late summer of 2020.
The $538,000 project, using federal money, will connect to the existing sidewalks near the Baker Truck Corral on the south side of Campbell Street, and near the Sunridge Inn on the north side of the street.
ODOT also plans to restripe Campbell Street in that area to a three-lane configuration, with one travel lane in each direction and a center turn lane, said Michelle Owen, Baker City public works director.
The Baker City Council during its meeting Tuesday evening will consider approving an agreement with the state for the project. The meeting starts at 7 p.m. at City Hall, 1655 First St.
Although ODOT would build the sidewalks and ramps, the city would be responsible for maintenance.
