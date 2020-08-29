50 YEARS AGO
from the Democrat-Herald
August 30, 1970
An invitation to the general public to attend the dedication ceremony and open house of the new St. Elizabeth Community Hospital has been extended by the advisory board and hospital administrator Sister Lawrence.
Dedication of the hospital is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 12 at 1:30 p.m. Invitations have been sent to members of the medical profession in this region, numerous dignitaries and persons having special interest in the facility.
25 YEARS AGO
from the Baker City Herald
August 29, 1995
A seven-person committee will consider more than a dozen criteria, including comments from residents, in deciding whether a site just east of Baker City or one in Burns is best for a 50-bed state-run juvenile prison.
Criteria will include how much the state would have to spend to build the prison at each site, said Kim Medford of the Oregon Youth Authority.
A group from each county will present its bid for the prison to the siting committee Sept. 8 in Salem, Medford said. Representatives from each county will have about 40 minutes to give their pitch and 20 minutes to answer questions from committee members. Baker County’s presentation will be based on a proposal it submitted to the youth authority earlier this month.
10 YEARS AGO
from the Baker City Herald
August 30, 2010
The owner of Baker City’s grass tennis courts has appealed a city Planning Commission decision rejecting his request to leave the lights on an hour later at the four-court complex.
Don McClure filed the appeal with the City Council in late June.
In late May the Planning Commission turned down McClure’s application to allow the lights to stay on until 10 p.m. — the current deadline, in the conditional-use permit for the courts, is 9 p.m.
ONE YEAR AGO
from the Baker City Herald
August 30, 2019
A project that would change the way traffic flows on the 10th and Broadway street business districts, and redesign the intersection of 10th Street and Pocahontas Road/Hughes Lane, is tentatively planned for 2024.
Officials from the Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT) and the city have discussed the project for several years, and ODOT made a presentation to the City Council during its Tuesday night meeting.
ODOT plans to combine several smaller projects into one so it can award a single contract. The estimated total cost is about $9 million.
“What we call the 10th street project, we’ve been talking about it for several years with ODOT,” said Michelle Owen, the city’s public works director. “It is currently in the 2024 STIP — State Transportation Improvement Program — and so we’re scheduled for construction in 2024.”
One of the project’s components involves the traffic configuration on 10th Street from Broadway to Pocahontas, and on Broadway from Main to 10th.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.