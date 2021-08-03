50 YEARS AGO
from the Democrat-Herald
August 2, 1971
Baker County’s Public Welfare Department was split recently into Public Welfare and Child Services as a result of the 1971 Legislature, Virginia Rose, district manager for child welfare, announced today.
25 YEARS AGO
from the Baker City Herald
August 2, 1996
HOOD RIVER — The Walden for Congress office is continuing “business as usual” despite rumors that former Congressman Bob Smith may enter the race.
Congressional candidate Greg Walden, a Hood River radio station owner, hit the campaign trail today and plans a stop Saturday in Baker City.
10 YEARS AGO
from the Baker City Herald
August 3, 2011
Baker City’s new Central Park has attracted plenty of visitors looking for a little outdoor fun or relaxation since it opened several weeks ago.
But a handful of those people have been having fun at the expense of taxpayers.
“We’ve already has several incidents of vandalism,” said Mike Kee, city manager.
Vandals have scrawled on picnic tables with felt markers.
Bicycle riders have pedaled across the newly seeded grass, tearing up the tender vegetation and carving ruts in the soft ground.
Both acts are considered third-degree criminal mischief, according to Oregon law.
ONE YEAR AGO
from the Baker City Herald
August 3, 2020
The pandemic foiled a football game but it proved no match for the generosity of Baker County ranchers and farmers, and Shriners and other volunteers across Oregon.
Organizers of the annual East-West Shrine All-Star Football Game, a Baker City summer tradition since 1973 and a major fundraiser for the Shriners Hospital for Children in Portland, announced in early May that this year’s game, scheduled for Aug. 1, was canceled due to the coronavirus crisis.
But although the showcase of the state’s best recently graduated football players from Class 1A, 2A, 3A and 4A schools didn’t happen at Baker Bulldog Memorial Stadium, the annual donation to the Shriners Hospital, which provides free medical care to children, will happen as usual.
“It’s good to see that despite all the changes, people still saw the importance of what our underlying mission is, which is to support the Portland hospital and the children,” said Bryan Braun of Baker City, chairman for the Shrine Game.
The game, which started in 1952 and moved to Baker City in 1973, has raised close to $3 million for the Shriners Hospital in Portland.
The vast majority of the money comes from relatively small donations from individuals and businesses, Braun said.
“It’s a grassroots kind of donation-driven event,” he said.
Although Shriners Clubs and donors from across Oregon contribute to the annual fundraising campaign, two of the major components are based in Baker County.
