50 YEARS AGO
from the Democrat-Herald
August 7, 1970
Skyline Construction Company, contractors for St. Elizabeth Community Hospital, will complete work on the project within the next three weeks.
This week, crews of plumbers, electricians, carpenters, painters and men black-topping the entrance way are working on the new hospital.
The building and adjoining eight-bedroom convent was designed by Travers and Johnson, Portland architects.
25 YEARS AGO
from the Baker City Herald
August 7, 1995
The Oregon Board of Agriculture toured several Baker Valley ranches Thursday afternoon as part of a two-day meeting in Baker City.
Local rancher Gus Markgraf arranged the tour, which started with an overview of Baker Valley from the Lone Tree marker on Highway 86 near the Oregon Trail Interpretive Center.
10 YEARS AGO
from the Baker City Herald
August 6, 2010
The City Council interviewed two applicants Wednesday for the soon-to-be-vacant city manager job, and both are familiar with Baker City.
And one is intimately so — he’s had the job before.
That’s Jerry Gillham.
He was hired as Baker City manager in October 2003, and he started work that November.
ONE YEAR AGO
from the Baker City Herald
August 7, 2019
Evie Davis sits on a bale of hay looking through a book for the name of a specific breed of chicken. Behind her at the Baker County Fairgrounds are rows of chickens, some of them fowl that Davis, 12, has raised and will show at the Baker County Fair.
Davis, from Oxbow at the eastern edge of Baker County, said she has always liked animals.
Her parents allowed her to start showing animals at both the Baker County Fair and Fair in Halfway, when she was 8.
“It’s probably my favorite thing I’ve ever done,” Davis said.
This year, her fourth showing at the Baker County Fair, Davis is joined by her siblings: Grace 15, Reid 14, Peter 10, Gideon 9, Colin 7, and Abby 5.
Altogether, the family members are showing 13 chickens, four sheep, three rabbits, and two pigeons.
Evie also had two new chicks with one of her chickens to show.
“I’ve done the best with chickens,” she said.
The family raises several breeds of chickens including australorp, brown and white leghorn, sagitta, partridge cochin, braham, blue cochin, and others. They keep their chickens for eggs and do not butcher them.
Besides the fowl, Davis will be showing a breeding ewe and a market lamb this week.
“I mainly show the same thing so I get better at it, but this year I’m showing pigeons which is a new thing,” Evie said.
Evie grew up around animals and has raised sheep for six years, and chickens for six to seven years.
“I learned it, I just figured it out I guess,” she said.
Evie and her siblings are the third generation in their family to show animals. Their grandmother, Vicky Fisher, was active in 4-H and FFA when she was growing up.
