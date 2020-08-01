50 YEARS AGO
from the Democrat-Herald
August 1, 1970
An August baseball program will get under way at Leo Adler Field on Monday, according to Bob Armstrong.
High school and college age youths, including those not attending school, will participate in the program. Boys not eligible for the Babe Ruth baseball program in 1971 are also invited to participate.
25 YEARS AGO
from the Baker City Herald
August 1, 1995
Teskey Inc., doing business as Gray’s West & Co. Pioneer Chapel in Baker City, has applied with the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality for an air contaminant discharge permit needed to operate a crematorium.
Teskey Inc. plans to install the crematorium at the funeral home at 1500 Dewey Ave., said owner Dennis Teskey. The permit would be for 10 years.
10 YEARS AGO
from the Baker City Herald
August 2, 2010
Three lightning-caused fires merged into a single blaze Friday in the Elkhorn Mountains north of Granite, forcing a group of campers to evacuate a wilderness lake and prompting the Forest Service to close three hiking trails.
Crews contained the 30-acre Drinkwater Complex, which burned near Baldy Lake, on Sunday evening, Debbie Wilkins, information officer with the fire-management team, said this morning.
ONE YEAR AGO
from the Baker City Herald
August 2, 2019
Nathan Goodrich has no problem letting the combination of a lightning bolt and summer heat do part of his work.
This particular task involves reintroducing wildfire, and its multiple potential benefits, to Oregon’s biggest wilderness area.
Which is no small matter, and not only because the Eagle Cap Wilderness sprawls across 365,000 acres.
The wilderness is part of Goodrich’s responsibility as fire management officer for the northern part of the Wallowa-Whitman National Forest.
For the past quarter century or so the Wallowa-Whitman has had a policy under which lightning fires, under certain conditions, can burn naturally.
During that period more than a dozen fires have burned in the Eagle Cap without being subject to the Forest Service’s standard firefighting tactics. Some of these blazes have spread over a few hundred acres or more.
The latest of these fires was sparked by lightning on July 14.
But Goodrich and other Forest Service officials didn’t know the blaze was smoldering in Granite Gulch, near the center of the wilderness north of the Minam River, until Sunday.
That’s when a hiker reported smoke in Granite Gulch.
Since then Goodrich has monitored the fire by way of airplane flights and by having fire experts visit the site to gauge fuel moisture levels and collect other data that will be fed into a computer model predicting the fire’s behavior through the rest of the summer and into autumn.
The fire has burned about 20 acres, which makes it relatively small by the standards of these “leave” fires in the Eagle Cap.
Goodrich said the lightning bolt that ignited the fire — the July 14 date is based on an analysis of lightning-detection maps — struck in an area that’s nearly ideal for a fire that the Forest Service will monitor rather than fight.
