50 YEARS AGO
from the Democrat-Herald
August 4, 1970
“We have a record number of animals this year,” said Baker County agent Gus Markgraf of the 33rd annual Baker County Junior Show.
25 YEARS AGO
from the Baker City Herald
August 4, 1995
Firefighters are laying hose today along the southeast corner of the Crawfish prescribed natural fire, preparing to stop its slow advance in that direction if necessary.
The 259-acre fire gained little ground Thursday, but is moving along the ground southeast toward Cunningham Creek and Peavy Cabin, said Steve Snider, fire management officer for the Burnt-Powder Fire Zone.
10 YEARS AGO
from the Baker City Herald
August 4, 2010
Baker County’s mountain goat population is so bountiful these days that we can afford to share with Oregon’s biggest mountain range.
A group of 45 goats that were born and reared in the Elkhorn Mountains west of Baker City today ramble across the volcanic slopes of the state’s second-tallest peak.
That’s 10,495-foot Mount Jefferson, in the central Cascades between Mount Hood and the Three Sisters.
ONE YEAR AGO
from the Baker City Herald
August 5, 2019
Sweet Wife Baking plans to move from its current location at 2080 Resort St. to the former site of Stockman’s bar on the east side of Main Street between Washington Avenue and Broadway Street.
The decision to make the move came last week.
“We had been looking at downtown spaces,” said Jenny Mowe, owner of Sweet Wife. “We need to expand our business.”
Mowe said she needs more than four tables for inside seating, “especially in the winter time.”
Mowe had considered the house beside her current location but she couldn’t come up with a layout that “wasn’t too claustrophobic.”
Mowe’s mother-in-law and father-in-law, Linda and Randy Joseph, had been looking to invest in property and they bought the former Stockman’s building at 2028 Main St.
“It’s a great building,” said Mowe. “We’re excited to be in here.”
Currently family members are “gutting” the building.
“We’re going to try and get it back to kind of the original, is the goal,” Mowe said.
She has been looking for pictures and records at the library but hasn’t found much.
“I think it was the bar the whole time,” Mowe said.
