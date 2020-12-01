50 YEARS AGO
from the Democrat-Herald
December 1, 1970
Sig Ellingson, co-owner of Ellingson Lumber and Timber Co., said yesterday he hopes to reopen the Ellingson plywood plant shortly after the first of the year.
Speaking before a noon luncheon of the Rotary Club, Ellingson explained that housing starts have increased in the last few months.
25 YEARS AGO
from the Baker City Herald
December 1, 1995
The power is on again, but the final cost from Monday night’s blustery snowstorm won’t be available until next week.
Electricity was restored to the last customers, Elton and Loretta Cook of Keating Valley, about 10 p.m. Wednesday, said Ken Kissell, Baker District superintendent for Oregon Trail Electric Cooperative.
10 YEARS AGO
from the Baker City Herald
December 1, 2010
Baker County employees are moving out of the water-damaged Courthouse today to set up temporary offices in the former North Baker School building at 2725 Seventh St.
The Baker School District and the county are finalizing details of an agreement for use of the building today, said Karen Spencer, the county’s information assistant.
An earlier plan to move county services to the former Extension building on Grove Street fell through after it was discovered that wiring had been pulled from the building.
ONE YEAR AGO
from the Baker City Herald
December 2, 2019
A pair of snowstorms, one starting the day before Thanksgiving and the other two days after the holiday, have kept snowplowing crews from the Baker City Public Works Department busy.
“There’s a lot of snow out there,” Michelle Owen, the city’s public works director, said this morning.
A nine-person crew started at midnight Sunday to plow and haul away snow from sections of several downtown streets and other higher-priority routes such as Campbell, Broadway and 10th streets, Owen said.
Crews also plowed streets near schools to prepare for this morning’s rush.
A day crew was working today, and workers will be out overnight again to continue hauling away snow from temporary berms, Owen said. Trucks are dumping snow at the Ellingson Lumber Company property off Broadway, and at the Baker County Fairgrounds.
Owen said she’ll decide later this week whether to have residential streets plowed. Warmer temperatures, with daytime highs in the upper 30s, are forecast for much of this week.
A snowplow priority map is available at www.bakercity.com
