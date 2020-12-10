50 YEARS AGO
from the Democrat-Herald
December 11, 1970
All rail traffic ceased through Baker and approximately 30 workers were idled as of 9:01 p.m. yesterday, as a result of the national railroad strike.
The Baker Union-Pacific passenger and freight depots were closed, and pickets were set up by the Brotherhood of Railway Clerks this morning in front of the depot.
25 YEARS AGO
from the Baker City Herald
December 11, 1995
The Baker City Council on Tuesday will hear the city golf board’s recommendation for a contractor to design nine new holes at the Baker City Golf Club.
The golf board received 11 proposals for the work (costs ranged from $35,000 to $114,500) and interviewed five designers. Board members recommend the city hire William Robinson of Florence, Ore., who has designed several courses and owns one in Florence.
10 YEARS AGO
from the Baker City Herald
December 10, 2010
Baker County commissioners, meeting at the Baker School District office Wednesday, tentatively approved an agreement for use of the North Baker School building as the temporary home of the Courthouse.
The 101-year-old Courthouse was severely damaged by water when two water pipe valves froze and broke during Thanksgiving weekend.
Under the agreement, the county will pay the school district $2,600 for the first month, $2,500 for the second month and $2,300 per month for the remainder of the contract, which will end no later than June 30.
ONE YEAR AGO
from the Baker City Herald
December 11, 2019
Baker Valley farmer Mark Ward is excited about the potential benefits for the local and state agriculture industry from America’s proposed new trade deal with Mexico and Canada.
“Foreign trade is crucial to us,” said Ward, whose family grows potatoes, wheat, peppermint, alfalfa and silage corn. “Without foreign markets we probably wouldn’t be growing potatoes.”
Ward is a member of the Oregon Potato Commission.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced Tuesday that Democrats had reached a tentative deal on a revision of the U.S. trade agreement with its two neighbors.
The pact would replace the 1994 North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA).
In a statement Tuesday, Sonny Perdue, U.S. Secretary of Agriculture, urged the House and Senate to try to pass the new trade deal, called the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA), by Christmas.
The deal has been a top priority for President Donald Trump.
“USMCA is a big win for American workers and the economy, especially for our farmers and ranchers,” Perdue said in a press release.
Ward said in an interview Tuesday morning that he believes the trade deal could benefit growers of several crops by increasing exports to both Canada and Mexico.
Canada is already the biggest export market for U.S. agriculture products, and Mexico ranks second, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
