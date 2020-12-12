50 YEARS AGO
from the Democrat-Herald
December 12, 1970
There is general agreement among Baker doctors and among people who have had to wait to see doctors, that Baker County is short of physicians.
Doctors report that ideally there should be one physician for every 750 people in a community. Oregon’s ratio is presently around one per 1,000. But Baker County, which under Oregon standards should have 15 physicians for its 15,000 people, has only eight.
25 YEARS AGO
from the Baker City Herald
December 12, 1995
NORTH POWDER — A Powder Valley High School senior has been awarded $5,000 from the Horatio Alger Association.
Heidi Kerns was selected for the honor after the school was chosen by the association to host a career day.
10 YEARS AGO
from the Baker City Herald
December 13, 2010
JOHN DAY — Baker senior Jesse Brown feels right at home dishing the ball to a teammate, whether on the football field or the basketball court.
After leading the Bulldogs to a Class 4A football crown earlier this month, Brown took over the control of the Baker boys basketball team last weekend at John Day.
ONE YEAR AGO
from the Baker City Herald
December 13, 2019
Access to Baker County’s history is richer than ever thanks to an updated program on the Baker County Library’s website.
The library has preserved historic photographs for a number of years. The newest update is Past Perfect 5 and features an easy-to-navigate menu and search option.
“It’s more user-friendly,” Perry Stokes, library director, said of the program.
Access the collection here: https://bakerlib.pastperfect
From the library’s main website, bakerlib.org, click on “Historic Photos and Archives” to find the collection.
Gary Dielman is chair of the library board and has been instrumental in scanning, researching, and uploading the photos.
In some cases, that’s quite a process. Take, for instance, the collection acquired last spring of photographs taken by Robert N. Gambs, who owned a studio in Baker City in the 1930s and ’40s.
The boxes, which very nearly headed to the trash, were donated to the library by Gambs’ family. The seven boxes were full of photographs, negatives, and keepsakes.
The negatives — about 1,000 — measure 8 inches by 10 inches. Dielman’s scanner can scan only a portion of those negatives at a time.
“I have to scan it three to four times,” Dielman said.
Then he uses Photoshop to stitch the image together.
