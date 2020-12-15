50 YEARS AGO
from the Democrat-Herald
December 15, 1970
A new ordinance regulating taxi cab licenses was introduced last night at the Baker city council meeting. The ordinance, which could make it more difficult and involved to obtain a license, gives the city more control over operations of the cabs.
25 YEARS AGO
from the Baker City Herald
December 15, 1995
Although it’s not clear how another federal government shutdown would affect agency offices in Baker County, it’s possible the Oregon Trail Interpretive Center won’t open Saturday morning.
Unless Congress and President Clinton approve a continuing resolution by midnight, several federal agencies, possibly including the U.S. Bureau of Land Management, which runs the Center, will have no money with which to operate.
10 YEARS AGO
from the Baker City Herald
December 15, 2010
When Baker City added a fourth digit to its population, Rutherford B. Hayes was president.
Twenty-four presidents later — or 130 years, if you prefer that standard of measurement — we still can’t claim that fifth digit.
Not officially, anyway.
Various estimates have put Baker City’s population over the 10,000 threshold several times, as far back as 1950.
ONE YEAR AGO
from the Baker City Herald
December 16, 2019
Skye Flanagan might just be Baker’s biggest supporter of Challenge Day.
And for good reason, he says.
The program, which was brought to Baker Middle School students Dec. 9-10, goes a long way to improving relationships at his school, says Flanagan, who’s in his fifth year as BMS principal.
And his students agree.
Outsiders making a brief visit to the gymnasium at the former North Baker School last week might be perplexed by the changes that participants say have taken place because of Challenge Day.
To casual observers the North Baker scene didn’t appear much different than what one would expect when a large group of middle schoolers are mixed together to have a good time.
But on second glance, there were tears in the eyes of some of the students and catches in the voices of some of the adults who took turns at the microphone speaking to an attentive audience about how the event had affected them and what they had experienced.
