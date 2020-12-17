50 YEARS AGO
from the Democrat-Herald
December 18, 1970
A general alarm fire caused more than $500,000 damage to the Ellingson Lumber Company division of Ellingson Lumber and Timber Co. last night, destroying half the Ellingson lumber production capacity.
Lumber piles were still burning fiercely at 9 a.m. today as workmen began clearing debris. Authorities at the scene did not know the cause of the fire, but Baker City Fire Chief John Everson said arson is suspected since the fire started so fast.
25 YEARS AGO
from the Baker City Herald
December 18, 1995
As 1995 rolls toward its conclusion, Baker County residents should congratulate themselves on their hospitality.
As of Nov. 30, almost 913,000 people had visited the Oregon Trail Interpretive Center since its opening May 23, 1992.
The center has drawn many visitors to the area who also took in one or more other attractions during their stay, said Connie Pound, executive director of the Baker County Visitor & Convention Bureau.
10 YEARS AGO
from the Baker City Herald
December 17, 2010
Idaho Power Co. has donated $4,900 to the Baker County Sheriff’s Office to be used to purchase new deep-water dive equipment and add an additional diver to the search and rescue team.
Dale Koger, Idaho Power production manager, and Mike Ybarguen, community relations representative, presented the check to Baker County Sheriff Mitch Southwick Monday at the Sheriff’s Office, according to a press release issued by Idaho Power Co.
ONE YEAR AGO
from the Baker City Herald
December 18, 2019
Baker City’s plan to build an all-inclusive playground this spring at Geiser-Pollman Park has gained national attention.
On Nov. 24 city officials learned from PlayCore, a maker of playground equipment, that the Baker City project had been selected as a national demonstration site.
“We were surprised, we didn’t even know that there was such a thing,” said Joyce Bornstedt, the city’s technical administration supervisor who oversees city parks.
Bornstedt said the PlayCore design representative the city has been working with submitted Baker City’s project for the demonstration site status.
Bornstedt ordered equipment for the new playground last week. Installation is tentatively set for May 11-15.
“A lot of things have to happen before that and we never know about our weather,” Bornstedt said.
The city’s $245,885 order with Game Time covers the cost of playground equipment, surfacing and installation.
The city will take delivery by Dec. 31. Bornstedt said she placed the order before the company updated its price schedule on Dec. 11.
“We wanted to make sure we got our order placed before the prices went up,” she said.
Although the city has received several grants and donations for the project, totaling $285,461, the city is still trying to raise money for the estimated $299,000 effort. including a couple of pending grants.
