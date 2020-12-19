50 YEARS AGO
from the Democrat-Herald
December 19, 1970
HUNTINGTON — The Huntington Locomotives led 12-5 at the end of the first quarter, but the Pine-Eagle Spartans reeled off 15 straight points at the start of the second period and then hung on for a 62-54 non-league basketball win here Friday night. Spartan guard Roger Gulick led the charge in the second quarter as Pine-Eagle scored 21 points while holding the Locos to seven.
25 YEARS AGO
from the Baker City Herald
December 19, 1995
Fewer than 10 of the Wallowa-Whitman National Forest’s 370 permanent employees will work full-time during a U.S. Forest Service shutdown that started Tuesday night.
As many as 50 others will work part-time or be on call at home during the closure, John Denne, the Wallowa-Whitman’s public affairs officer, said Tuesday.
Forest offices are closed, but Christmas tree permits are still available in the lobby at the Baker Ranger District, 3165 10th St., or at York’s grocery store.
10 YEARS AGO
from the Baker City Herald
December 19, 2010
As he was barreling off the steep embankment beside Interstate 84, Forest Wyan thought, “Oh God, this is it, it’s all over.”
Wyan, 41, of Clinton, Utah, was driving a U.S. Mail truck from Utah to Hermiston Sunday morning when he lost control on the snow-slickened freeway near the Campbell Street interchange.
“I was going about 40 (mph) when I came over the hill and just tapped my brakes,” said Wyan, who’s been driving trucks for more than four years.
The truck started sliding.
ONE YEAR AGO
from the Baker City Herald
December 20, 2019
Katelyn Kercheski says it was “unforeseen life changes” that sent her looking for help after marital issues ended in divorce in October.
Because of financial problems associated with the divorce, she and her twin toddlers found themselves having to move out of their six-bedroom home in south Baker City.
She and her former husband had moved into the house just two weeks before bringing the boys, who they were in the process of adopting, from San Diego to their new Baker City home in February.
The couple had planned to continue in their work as foster parents, which they had been doing for about four years, and needed extra room after the twins joined the family.
But before the year was out, those “unforeseen life changes” left Kercheski and the boys without a place of their own to call home.
The now-single mother and her two sons bunked with family members for a short time before they were helped through programs available at Community Connection for families who are homeless or at-risk of being homeless.
“We stayed with my mom or my cousin for about a month,” the 27-year-old Kercheski said. “If it weren’t for Community Connection it probably would have been a lot longer.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.