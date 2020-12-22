50 YEARS AGO
from the Democrat-Herald
December 22, 1970
Hughes Air West officials announced today that new flight schedules for flights in and out of Baker.
Effective Jan. 1, the new schedule will be:
To Portland — (except Saturday and Sunday) depart Baker 8:42 p.m., arrive Portland 10:55 p.m. with connection at Pasco.
25 YEARS AGO
from the Baker City Herald
December 22, 1995
Almost 150 skiers reeled in sunshine and took advantage of free snowboard use and lessons and reduced lift ticket prices to open the 1995-96 ski season Thursday at Anthony Lakes Mountain Resort.
The ski area 34 miles northwest of Baker City opened in the morning with four runs, but by the afternoon 147 skiers and snowboarders could choose from seven.
10 YEARS AGO
from the Baker City Herald
December 22, 2010
Oregon officials plan to use a quarter-million-dollar federal grant to add an estimated 200,000 acres to the state program that entices private landowners to open their property to hunters.
The Oregon Legislature started the Access and Habitat Program in 1993.
In exchange for allowing hunters to access their land, property owners receive grants for such things as installing irrigation systems for alfalfa fields that replace livestock forage eaten by elk.
ONE YEAR AGO
from the Baker City Herald
December 23, 2019
Students stream through the door of Settlers Park until all 140 youngsters are lined up — somewhat straight — in the dining room.
With a strum of his guitar, music teacher Russell Carpenter leads the students in Christmas carols — kindergarten performing one with sign language and older students singing songs in French, German, and Spanish.
The entire student body from Haines Elementary School spread holiday cheer at Baker City’s two assisted living homes during their last day of school, Dec. 19.
Songs weren’t their only treat.
This year the students decided to forgo their annual Christmas party and instead make scarves and blankets for residents of Settlers Park and Meadowbrook Place.
The idea stemmed from the school’s current character trait: selflessness.
“This was our service project,” Katy Collier, Haines principal, said.
The student council — called FLY for Fostering Leadership in our Youth —led the project and handed out the blankets and scarves at the end of caroling.
The Haines Parent-Teacher-Community Organization (PTCO) purchased fleece with the money put aside for the Christmas party. Parents helped during an intense day and a half as the students created more than 100 gifts.
“They’ve been really busy,” Collier said.
Preschool students drew cards for each blanket or scarf. Grades kindergarten and first cut the fringe that the older students (grades 2 through 6) tied to complete each item.
They delivered 59 to Settlers Park, and 54 to Meadowbrook. Residents who attended the mini concert received theirs from student council members. The remaining blankets and scarves were delivered by each facility’s staff.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.