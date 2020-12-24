50 YEARS AGO
from the Democrat-Herald
December 26, 1970
(Editorial): The Baker Fire Department under Chief John Everson deserves the commendation of Baker citizens for its work in containing and extinguishing the Ellingson Lumber Mill fire.
25 YEARS AGO
from the Baker City Herald
December 26, 1995
During the first dark hours of Christmas morning, while children dreamed of toys and games and candy canes, Mike Reid was receiving a gift that surely tested even Santa Claus’ magic.
Today that gift, a new heart, rests in Reid’s chest, confirming with every beat the belief that this time of year special things happen.
“This is such an unbelievable miracle,” Reid’s wife, Amy, said this morning from Oregon Health Sciences University in Portland. “For a year now we have dealt with death. Now we get to start thinking about living again.”
10 YEARS AGO
from the Baker City Herald
December 24, 2010
New Directions Northwest Inc. broke ground Tuesday on a $1.9 million Recovery Village, a facility for mothers who are undergoing alcohol and drug treatment.
The 10,692-square-foot building on Midway Drive near St. Alphonsus Medical Center-Baker City will have 15 bedrooms as well as offices and a day care center.
ONE YEAR AGO
from the Baker City Herald
December 23, 2019
Karen Skeen knows that her noble task will never be completely finished but she’s also comforted, on these cold winter nights, in the knowledge that 19 feral cats are not starving or freezing.
Skeen, one of the founders of New Hope for Eastern Oregon Animals, is celebrating a nearly 3-month campaign to capture the 19 cats from a property near North Powder and find safe places for them to live.
Although Skeen, who has been helping feral cats for more than two decades, said she has seen larger colonies of feral cats in Baker City, the North Powder situation was challenging because the site, about two miles outside the town in southern Union County, is isolated with few places for the cats to shelter.
“They would never have survived” the winter, Skeen said. “This is one of the biggest campaigns I’ve been involved in.”
It all started in late September.
Skeen said she got a phone call from a woman whose father and stepmother, Gary and Carol Tate, had died just a day apart at their home near North Powder.
When someone opened the door of a storage building on the property about 20 cats ran out, Skeen said.
The animals were feral, although it’s possible they had been fed, she said.
New Hope For Eastern Oregon Animals and another Baker City animal rescue group, Best Friends of Baker, each donated $1,000 for the effort to trap the cats, have each spayed or neutered, and try to find homes for the felines. While volunteers, including Megan Kendall of Baker City, were working on the latter task, two men from Baker City drove daily to the property near North Powder to put out food for the cats, Skeen said.
