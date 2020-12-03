50 YEARS AGO
from the Democrat-Herald
December 4, 1970
A nervous Baker breathed a sigh of relief today as 1 Negro and five white youths, all proclaiming to be Black Panthers, were turned over to Malheur County officials last night and moved to the Malheur County jail in Vale.
The youths were arrested in Baker early yesterday and charged with larceny after having stolen shotgun shells, tire chains and an auto battery from a service station at Farewell Bend, 50 miles southeast of Baker on Interstate 80.
25 YEARS AGO
from the Baker City Herald
December 4, 1995
A state of the art crematory is now operational in Baker City.
Located at Gray’s West and Co., the Eastern Oregon Pioneer Crematory is the only crematory in Eastern Oregon between Hermiston and Caldwell, Idaho. The Baker City operation will serve funeral homes in Baker, Union and Grant counties.
10 YEARS AGO
from the Baker City Herald
December 3, 2010
Oregon’s Class 4A football division will crown a new champion Saturday at Hillsboro Stadium.
Baker (11-1) and Douglas (11-2) will square off for the title at 2:15 p.m.
Baker, the Greater Oregon League champion, returns to the title game for the second straight year. A year ago the Bulldogs lost 55-16 to Marist at Reser Stadium in Corvallis. It was Baker’s first visit to the championship game.
ONE YEAR AGO
from the Baker City Herald
December 4, 2019
Declining revenue from the two Baker County parks on Brownlee Reservoir due in part to low water levels and blooms of toxic algae has county officials looking for other ways to raise money to run the parks, some with short-term potential and others that would be more sustainable sources in the long run.
Officials have also discussed the possibility of asking Idaho Power Company to take over operation of Hewitt and Holcomb parks on the Powder River arm of the reservoir about 3 miles east of Richland.
“It’s not a sustainable operation,” said Karen Spencer, the county parks coordinator.
“We try desperately to take care of the needs of the people who come in and use the parks but with fewer and fewer people coming out all the time, the revenue that is normally generated is greatly reduced,” said Bill Harvey, chairman of the Baker County Board of Commissioners. “So it’s a struggle to keep a parks director and two part-time people out there working when they don’t have anywhere near the revenues we used to. So it’s a struggle to find some mechanism that will work to keep the park open.”
The county collected a yearly average of about $57,680 from the two parks during the 2016-17 and 2017-18 fiscal years through a combination of camping fees, season passes and sales of ice, firewood and water.
The yearly average for the previous two fiscal years, 2014-15 and 2015-16, was about $70,900.
During the 2008-09 and 2009-10 fiscal years, revenue from the parks averaged about $85,000 annually.
The biggest factors in the recent decline in revenue are low water levels in Brownlee, which at times has made it difficult to launch boats, and advisories regarding blue-green algae, Spencer said.
