50 YEARS AGO
from the Democrat-Herald
January 4, 1971
Nearly 2,600 head of cattle were offered for sale at today’s feeder cattle sale, exceeding the previous 2,000 head estimate.
“This will be the best sale of the season,” said Leo Case, auction treasurer. “The 2,600 consignments were even more than we expected.”.
25 YEARS AGO
from the Baker City Herald
December 29, 1995
Calvin and Hobbes, the highly rated cartoon on the Baker City Herald’s comic page, will be bidding adieu today, but readers will be seeing a new panel in its place on Monday.
Cartoonist Bill Watterson has discontinued his popular panel. In that space will be Mike Peters’ Mother Goose and Grimm.
The panel features the funny antics of Ms. Goose and the weird bull terrier, Grimm.
10 YEARS AGO
from the Baker City Herald
December 31, 2010
Baker County officials have stopped employees from entering the basement of the water-damaged Courthouse since Dec. 23, the day the county received test results from an air sample taken in the basement that showed the air quality there was not acceptable.
“The air quality was not where we needed it to be,” Mark Bennett, the county’s director of emergency management, said on Thursday. “The moment we got the results we closed (the basement) down.”
The basement air sample was collected Dec. 20, Bennett said.
He said no employees had been working full-time in the basement, about half of which sustained water damage when two water pipe valves above the second floor of the Courthouse froze and broke during Thanksgiving weekend.
ONE YEAR AGO
from the Baker City Herald
December 30, 2019
The brown patches on the mountains tell the tale more blatantly, if not quite so precisely, as a table of numbers.
The one just to the right, for instance.
But however you measure it, the snowpack in Northeastern Oregon — the biggest source of water for irrigation and recreation in the region — is well below average as the year approaches its end.
The snow season, however, is just beginning.
The Northeastern Oregon snowpack typically peaks in March, and it’s not uncommon for a series of midwinter storms to boost a sparse pack to near or even above average.
Indeed, the National Weather Service is forecasting significant snowfall for the higher elevations of the region later this week.
More than a foot of snow could fall in the Elkhorn and Wallowa mountains Tuesday and Wednesday.
Wes Morgan, manager of the Burnt River Irrigation District in southern Baker County, said that although he’d prefer a more robust snowpack, it’s too early to be especially worried about summer water supplies.
“There’s lots of winter left,” Morgan said. “It’s way too early to predict.”
