50 YEARS AGO
from the Democrat-Herald
December 4, 1970
ONTARIO — Where is Hells Canyon?
Is it the wild and rugged 70-mile-long slash carved by the Snake River between the rugged Wallowa Mountains and the equally rugged Seven Devils Mountains on the east to separate Idaho and Oregon? Or is it a very small canyon only four miles long draining into the larger canyon?
25 YEARS AGO
from the Baker City Herald
December 5, 1995
New. That word is being used a lot when describing the 1995-96 Baker boys basketball team.
The Bulldogs not only have several new players, but a new coach, a new offense and a new spirit.
The new coach, Mike McDowell, is a familiar face to most of the Bulldogs. McDowell coached the JV team for Coach Mike Doherty last season.
10 YEARS AGO
from the Baker City Herald
December 6, 2010
“It’s a great day to be a Bulldog,” said Baker football coach Dave Johnson shortly after his team had won its first Class 4A state football championship Saturday afternoon.
The Bulldogs (12-1) defeated Douglas (11-3) 34-20 at Hillsboro Stadium to claim the first OSAA football title in school history.
ONE YEAR AGO
from the Baker City Herald
December 6, 2019
The Baker City Planning Commission voted 5-2 Wednesday to deny Verizon Wireless’ application to build a 70-foot cellphone tower on the north side of town.
Several people who live in the area north of Leo Adler Field and the Fairgrounds testified at previous Commission meetings this fall that they believe the proposed tower would mar their views and reduce their property values.
And although federal rules prohibit the Planning Commission from considering health issues related to cell towers, several residents also objected to the tower based on their concerns about the health effects from radio frequency emissions.
Holly Kerns, director of the Baker City-County Planning Department, said Verizon officials have 14 days to appeal the Commission’s decision to the Baker City Council.
In an email to the Herald this morning, Heidi Flato, public relations manager for Verizon Consumer Group, wrote that “We are disappointed by the Planning Department’s decision to deny our conditional use permit application in Baker City. We’re evaluating our next steps.”
During Wednesday’s meeting commissioner Larisa Bogardus first made a motion to approve the 70-foot tower, with an added 5 feet for green, tree-like “branches.” that would be added to try to camouflage the single pole tower.
Commissioner Tim Collins seconded the motion, but it failed by a 5-2 vote.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.