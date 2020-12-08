50 YEARS AGO
from the Democrat-Herald
December 8, 1970
The District 5-J School Board went part way yesterday in granting executive or closed sessions for consultation on 1971-72 teacher contracts with the Baker Education Association representatives.
But the board would not concede to the request of the teachers that all consultations be carried on in private.
25 YEARS AGO
from the Baker City Herald
December 8, 1995
Each of the brown, square touch pads that are part of a computer-controlled exhibit at the Oregon Trail Interpretive Center has a white circle at its center.
The spots weren’t present when the touch pads were new, but they mark the passage of a million or so fingers, each of which rubbed away of smidgen of brown paint and left a whisp of oil.
10 YEARS AGO
from the Baker City Herald
December 8, 2010
Baker County’s unemployment situation offered something for optimistic and pessimist alike.
That situation is, basically, stagnant.
Which means, for the pollyannas, that this one measure of the local economy is not getting worse.
But then, reply the worriers, neither is it getting better.
October’s jobless rate of 8.6 percent is unchanged from September’s revised rate.
ONE YEAR AGO
from the Baker City Herald
December 9, 2019
A Baker City forestry consultant who helped landowners deal with the aftermath of the 2015 Cornet/Windy Ridge fire, the largest blaze in Baker County history, is featured in a new video produced by the Oregon Department of Forestry.
Lane Parry, who won an award in 2017 for his work with private landowners after the 104,000-acre fire, appears in the 7-minute video along with Jana Peterson, stewardship forester at the Forestry Department’s Baker City office.
You can watch the video at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CT0qoYmBdK0&t=139s
The Oregon Board of Forestry named Parry its Eastern Oregon Operator of the Year for 2017 for his work with landowners after the Cornet/Windy Ridge fire.
The video is designed to help property owners get ideas about restoring land burned in a wildfire.
Since 2013, blazes have burned almost 34,000 acres of private, non-industrial timber ground in Oregon, according to the Forestry Department.
“A wildfire can be devastating to landowners both emotionally and economically,” said Ryan Gordon, family forestland coordinator for the agency. “When trees burn, beloved forest scenery around a home can turn to charred snags. Typically, those burned trees also represent a loss of income a landowner was depending on for retirement or to send kids or grandkids to college.”
