50 YEARS AGO
from the Democrat-Herald
February 12, 1971
Mason Dam will begin releasing water Monday, Feb. 15, in preparation for an unusually high runoff projected for this spring, Baker Irrigation District manager Warren Travis said.
“The Boise weather bureau estimates a 94,000 acre foot runoff for February through September which is 183 percent of normal,” Travis said.
25 YEARS AGO
from the Baker City Herald
February 12, 1996
The Rock Creek Schoolhouse, three miles west of Haines, was destroyed by fire Sunday afternoon.
Sherry Moutsanides said she learned about the fire from a neighbor who called to alert her. She and her husband, Greg, had owned the seven-room home for about 14 years.
Although the family lost most of their possessions, no one was hurt in the fire.
10 YEARS AGO
from the Baker City Herald
February 11, 2011
A geologic study planned for this August in Eastern Oregon could help scientists refine their theories about how our region was formed hundreds of millions of years ago.
But the research could also have more practical applications for the future, ranging from identifying places to tap the Earth’s heat to produce electricity, to mapping faults that generate earthquakes.
ONE YEAR AGO
from the Baker City Herald
February 11, 2020
What Baker County Commissioner Mark Bennett describes as the result of a “clerical error” has led local Republican Party officials to question whether commissioners were on the verge of approving an ordinance that the GOP officials contend would “dilute” the “Second Amendment Preservation Ordinance” that county voters overwhelmingly approved in November 2018.
Both Bennett and Bill Harvey, chairman of the three-member board of commissioners, said on Monday that that’s not the case.
“There wasn’t any intention for us to rewrite it,” Bennett said of the 2018 ordinance, which county voters approved 5,432 to 2,736. “That’s what the people passed. I can’t apologize enough for the mistake. We did it in good faith.”
Harvey said commissioners won’t be considering a new ordinance related to preserving Second Amendment rights.
A proposed new ordinance posted to the county’s website, www.bakercounty.org, last week was deleted from the website on Monday.
That’s a good thing, according to Suzan Ellis Jones, chair of the Baker County Republican Party and one of the three chief petitioners for the 2018 voter-approved ordinance.
But Jones said Monday that she’s concerned that Bennett and Harvey didn’t contact either her or the two other petitioners — Jake Brown, the Republican Party county vice chair, or Tom Van Diepen, a Republican precinct committee member — before posting on the county’s website a draft of a proposed new ordinance.
That document, titled “Second Amendment Preservation Ordinance” as was the 2018 voter-approved measure, was posted recently on the county’s website, www.bakercounty.org.
The ordinance stated that commissioners would consider, and potentially adopt, the document on Feb. 19, following a public hearing.
Both Bennett and Harvey said that won’t happen.
