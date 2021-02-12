50 YEARS AGO
from the Democrat-Herald
February 13, 1971
Compared to other costs the 8 cent stamp proposed by the United States Postal Service will still be one of the best buys for the money that exists anywhere in the world, Postmaster G. Lowell Fuller said.
25 YEARS AGO
from the Baker City Herald
February 13, 1996
A Baker City student was among those selected to attend the National Young Leaders Conference in Washington, D.C., Jan. 30-Feb. 4.
Jenny Coughlin, a junior at Sunriver Preparatory School and the daughter of Lisa and David Coughlin of Baker City, was among 350 outstanding national scholars to attend the conference.
10 YEARS AGO
from the Baker City Herald
February 14, 2011
Alfalfa that lies dormant today beneath Baker County’s snowy fields could be fattening Chinese cattle before the end of the year.
The world’s most populous country, and other Asian nations, are a growing market for high-quality alfalfa and grass hay, said Cory Parsons, Baker County’s agriculture extension agent for the Oregon State University Extension Service.
ONE YEAR AGO
from the Baker City Herald
February 13, 2020
Baker County has filed a lawsuit asking a judge to order the company that owns three motels in Baker City to give the county records related to lodging taxes paid by motel guests in parts of 2017 and 2018.
Patrick M. Gregg, an attorney from Pendleton, filed the suit Jan. 21 on the county’s behalf.
The defendant is DK Hotel Management LLC. The company owns the Quality Inn Sunridge Inn, 1 Sunridge Lane; the Super 8 by Wyndham, 250 Campbell St.; and Motel 6 Baker City, 175 Campbell St., according to the complaint.
Officials from the company could not be reached for comment.
At issue is the Baker County lodging tax.
An ordinance requires owners of motels, bed-and-breakfasts and other lodging businesses in most of Baker County, including Baker City, to collect a 7% tax on each room rate and give that money to the county.
A county ordinance requires that 70% of the tax revenue be spent for tourism promotion, 25% for economic development and 5% for administrative expenses the county incurs in collecting the tax.
Lodging tax revenue dropped from $625,000 in fiscal 2016-17 to $538,000 in fiscal 2017-18.
