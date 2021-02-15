50 YEARS AGO
from the Democrat-Herald
February 16, 1971
FRESNO, Calif. (UPI) — Intermountain West Airlines, Fresno, informed five Eastern Oregon communities today it would end air passenger service to them Monday. The notices went to Baker, John Day, Burns, La Grande and Pendleton.
25 YEARS AGO
from the Baker City Herald
February 16, 1996
The Baker County Museum Commission is asking the city for a conditional-use permit to open Leo Adler’s home as a public museum.
The house is at 2301 Main St.
The Baker City Planning Commission during its Wednesday meeting will consider the museum commission’s request for the permit.
Adler, who died Nov. 2, 1993, at age 97, bequeathed the house to the museum commission.
10 YEARS AGO
from the Baker City Herald
February 16, 2011
The Baker School Board took the first step Tuesday night to moving the 5J District to a four-day week and placing a local option tax on the May ballot in an effort to preserve jobs and maintain programs that otherwise would have to be cut to balance the 2011-12 budget.
ONE YEAR AGO
from the Baker City Herald
February 15, 2020
A member of the Baker County committee that reviews ranchers’ requests for compensation for livestock killed by wolves told county commissioners Thursday that he believes the system is broken.
Martin Arritola, one of seven members of the Wolf Depredation Compensation Committee, said he believes the system, administered through the Oregon Department of Agriculture, is failing.
Some other committee members agreed with Arritola, who told commissioners “the process of the wolf compensation committee has always frustrated me since the beginning.”
Since 2012 the state has distributed $155,000 to Baker County ranchers through the program.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.