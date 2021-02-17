50 YEARS AGO
from the Democrat-Herald
February 19, 1971
Mr. and Mrs. George N. Holcomb, Richland ranchers, were in Washington yesterday to receive the Medal of Honor from President Nixon in behalf of their son, John, who was killed in Vietnam December 3, 1968.
25 YEARS AGO
from the Baker City Herald
February 19, 1996
Investigators have determined that an operational error, not a mechanical failure, caused a gondola on the Wallowa Lake Tramway carrying radio gear, but no people, to break loose from its cable Jan. 25.
No one was injured in the accident, the first of its kind in the tramway’s 25-year history.
10 YEARS AGO
from the Baker City Herald
February 18, 2011
Work is officially under way to restore the water-damaged Courthouse this week, with the completion date set for May 15.
Mark Johnson of Sid Johnson & Co., the contracting firm hired to make the repairs, said Thursday that his employees are continuing the job they started just after Thanksgiving weekend.
ONE YEAR AGO
from the Baker City Herald
February 18, 2020
Athletic Director Buell Gonzales Jr. will present information about establishing a Clay Shooting Club to the Baker School Board Thursday night.
The board will meet at 6 p.m. in the Council Chambers at City Hall, 1655 First St.
The club would be for students in Grades 6-12 with a spring league beginning in April, a state tournament in June and the National Trap Shooting Championship in July, a list of frequently asked questions included in the board’s meeting packet states.
The program is for boys and girls who have a league-approved firearm safety certificate, the information states. It is organized through the State High School Clay Target League.
Team members practice weekly at a shooting range. Individual and team scores are then submitted and compared online with other schools in their conference to qualify for state and national competition.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.