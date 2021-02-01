50 YEARS AGO
from the Democrat-Herald
February 2, 1971
Pine-Eagle High School took first in Oxford Debate and second in Serious Interpretation at the Redmond speech tournament, January 23.
The win in debate was especially gratifying to Joan Robertson and Tara Shepherd because they beat Bend High School, one of the top debate teams in the state.
25 YEARS AGO
from the Baker City Herald
February 2, 1996
David J. Wheeler is gone, but his legacy and his name will live permanently in Baker City.
President Clinton on Thursday signed into law a bill to name the city’s federal building for Wheeler, a U.S. Forest Service engineer who was murdered last April in Idaho.
Wheeler’s name will grace the building where he worked. The three-story structure, which also houses the U.S. Bureau of Land Management and U.S. Postal Service, is at 1550 Dewey Ave.
“I’m very pleased,” said Mayor Larry Griffith, who first proposed the idea at Wheeler’s memorial service.
10 YEARS AGO
from the Baker City Herald
February 2, 2011
About 130 Baker County students will not be allowed to attend classes on Feb. 16 unless their immunization records are brought up to date beforehand.
The school exclusion deadline, set by state law, falls annually on the third Wednesday of February.
The Baker County Health Department is mailing letters today to notify parents of children whose shot records are not up to date. Those children will not be allowed to attend public and private schools, preschools or certified child care centers.
ONE YEAR AGO
from the Baker City Herald
February 4, 2020
BOISE — Korri Anderson shakes his head and utters a rueful chuckle when he hears a sentence that includes both “snow” and “Halfway.”
For Anderson, whose job is to forecast weather, Halfway, a town in eastern Baker County, is an enigma.
Halfway, and the Pine Valley in which it sits, are places where certain of the reliable properties that define weather prediction frequently do not apply.
The peculiar nature of this place, which measures only about 5 miles by 6 miles, presents itself most notably during winter, and specifically in the form of snow, said Anderson, a forecaster at the National Weather Service office in Boise. That office, although in Idaho, issues forecasts for Baker, Harney and Malheur counties in Oregon.
Halfway’s snowfall totals in many years are better measured in feet than in inches.
This aspect of Halfway’s climate seems particularly abnormal when compared with the neighboring Eagle Valley, just 6 miles or so to the southwest as the magpie flies.
Quite often during midwinter the Eagle Valley’s only incorporated city, Richland, will be snow-free while in Halfway the drifts are burying ranch fences.
Historical records, which date to 1936 in Halfway and to the late 19th century in Richland, put the difference in stark contrast. Halfway’s average yearly snowfall is 69 inches, Richland’s 17 inches.
