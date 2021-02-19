50 YEARS AGO
from the Democrat-Herald
February 20, 1971
The Baker Bulldogs made up for cold shooting last night with a tenacious defense and squeezed out a 34-32 victory over Redmond to preserve their conference lead.
A sigh went up in the Redmond gym as a desperation Panther shot rolled off the rim with six seconds left. Daryl Ross grabbed the rebound and iced the Baker victory with a last second free throw.
25 YEARS AGO
from the Baker City Herald
February 20, 1996
Bend developer Michael Tennant will submit his request to the Baker City Planning Commission Wednesday for a subdivision in West Baker City that would include residential, commercial and industrial parcels.
Last year planners gave Tennant, president of Columbia Developments Inc., tentative approval for his Settlers Park subdivision. The 74-acre property is just north of Campbell Street and just west of 17th Street.
10 YEARS AGO
from the Baker City Herald
February 21, 2011
Pending improvements to one current park and one fledgling park are on the Baker City Council’s agenda Tuesday.
Michelle Owen, the city’s public works director, will give councilors an update on work planned this summer at the Central Park.
That’s the 2-acre property the city bought a decade ago beside the Powder River between Washington and Valley avenues.
ONE YEAR AGO
from the Baker City Herald
February 20, 2020
A state wildlife biologist concluded that wolves killed a Baker County rancher’s 2-year-old bull and probably also killed a yearling steer last week in the snowbound Wallowa Mountains northeast of Baker City.
Mib Dailey, who lives near Sparta, about 25 miles northeast of Baker City, said the bull and steer, along with two other bulls and one cow from his herd, had been stranded in the Eagle Creek area over the winter.
The animals didn’t turn up last fall when he was gathering his herd from summer pasture in the mountains, where he runs 250 cow-calf pairs.
Dailey said he has been looking for the missing animals, and about a week ago he found them on the west side of Eagle Creek near Puzzle Creek. That’s between Eagle Forks and Martin Bridge, about 2 miles north of Sparta.
Dailey said a friend had been hauling hay to the cattle using a side-by-side ATV, as the 30 or so inches of snow made it impossible to reach the area in a truck and trailer.
Dailey said he also brought in a bulldozer to plow some of the snow from a road, with the goal of leading the cattle back to a main road where he could load them in a trailer and drive them back to his ranch.
Dailey said his friend delivered hay to the cattle late in the afternoon of Feb. 12. All five animals were together at that time, Dailey said.
When his friend returned with more hay on Saturday, Feb. 15, he found the carcass of the steer and the 2-year-old bull with severe wounds.
