50 YEARS AGO
from the Democrat-Herald
February 22, 1971
Pending approval by the state board of health, Sister Peter Canisisus, St. Elizabeth’s Nursing Home financial manager, today named Dr. Charles A. Grant nursing home administrator. He is scheduled to begin work March 1.
25 YEARS AGO
from the Baker City Herald
February 22, 1996
The overwhelming success of a new event at last summer’s Baker County Miners Jubilee has prompted event organizers to ask the Baker County Court for help in expanding the event.
Marv Sumner and Ken McPheron, representing the Baker County Fair Board and Baker Elks Bull-a-rama, updated the court Wednesday on last year’s event and discussed ways of making it even bigger this year.
“Last year we were able to seat about 1,700 people, and we can see much more potential,” Sumner said.
10 YEARS AGO
from the Baker City Herald
February 23, 2011
More than 100 people attended U.S. Rep. Greg Walden’s town hall meeting on Monday at the Geiser Grand Hotel in Baker City.
Walden, a Republican from Hood River, addressed a couple of topics before taking questions from constituents.
He talked first about the need for cutting the federal budget.
ONE YEAR AGO
from the Baker City Herald
February 22, 2020
A new “K9 limousine” was delivered to the Baker City Police Department this month that will allow Capa, its highly prized drug-detecting dog, to travel in style.
The shiny black 2020 Chevrolet Tahoe SUV provides more room for the German shepherd/Belgian Malinois cross, who’ll turn 6 next month, to stretch out and get comfortable when he’s not actively working a case, says his chauffeur and handler for the past four years, Sgt. Wayne Chastain, 44.
Capa’s new ride replaced the former K9 patrol vehicle, a 2009 Chevrolet Tahoe.
The new Tahoe matches the department’s three newest patrol cars (two of which arrived in January). The Chevy Tahoe and the matching black Dodge Chargers (two 2020 models and one 2019) bear decals designed for the department by Oregon Trail Sign Co. of Baker City.
The vehicles were modified with police equipment by Emergency Respond Systems, a Nampa, Idaho, company, said Police Chief Ray Duman.
The 2019 patrol car was purchased outright for $32,993, said Jeannie Dexter, the city’s finance director. The other two patrol cars were bought on the lease-to-purchase plan at $10,932.50 per year for four years.
None of the expense of the new K9 vehicle was paid with taxpayer money, a testimony to the region’s appreciation for the services of the K9 team, Duman says.
Instead, the lease-to-buy finance plan, payments of $20,969.82 for three years for the Chevy Tahoe, was funded by money raised during the annual BCPD K9 Drug Prevention Fundraiser, an annual banquet and auction of items donated by area businesses and other sponsors.
