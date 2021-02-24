50 YEARS AGO
from the Democrat-Herald
February 26, 1971
A general alarm fire this morning destroyed the restaurant at Jones Truck Stop, located north of Baker on Highway 30.
25 YEARS AGO
from the Baker City Herald
February 26, 1996
Surfing the net, browsing the web, web page, home page, firewalls, hyperlink, cruising, home server. If you aren’t into computers you just learned the terms of a different language. Internet language. And the Internet is here.
Ron Fritz of Computer Friendly said Baker City is now connected to a web site in Portland through Source Internet Services.
10 YEARS AGO
from the Baker City Herald
February 25, 2011
Would you believe that Baker County was a more bustling place 100 years ago?
The notion sounds farfetched.
There was no interstate freeway bisecting the county in 1911, after all.
The place was in fact bereft of paved roads of any sort.
(And it’s not easy to bustle in the mud.)
What there was more of around here, a century ago, is people.
Almost 2,000 more, actually.
ONE YEAR AGO
from the Baker City Herald
February 25, 2020
The La Grande-Baker basketball rivalry was heating up on Peacock Court at Baker High School Saturday night, but earlier in the day classmates of both teams were using their words to fight it out in a courtroom in La Grande.
The Baker team emerged victorious in a two-team Regional Mock Trial Competition against the La Grande team Saturday at the Union County Courthouse.
As the first-place finishers, the Baker team, led by adviser Kris Pepera, a BHS social studies teacher, will advance to the state contest scheduled March 6-7 at the Hatfield U.S. Courthouse in Portland.
The Baker and La Grande teams were judged through three rounds of competition in Saturday’s matchup, said Jessica Gallagher, in a telephone interview from her office in Portland Monday. She is the senior program manager for the Classroom Law Project and state coordinator of the Oregon High School Mock Trial Program.
Scoring is based on how well students perform as a team, as attorneys and as witnesses, Gallagher said. The judging is tallied from the three rounds to determine the winner. The scores are shared only with the teams for use in improving future performances, she said.
Judges are community volunteers who include attorneys, educators and others recruited by organizers.
The Eastern Region contest was one of seven that took place Saturday, Gallagher said. Other competitions were scheduled in Multnomah, Washington, Clackamas, Lane, Jackson and Deschutes counties.
This year, students were given a criminal case on which to base their presentations. Each year they rotate between criminal and civil court cases, Gallagher said.
The outcome of the contest is not based on winning in court, but rather on performing well along the way.
The teams are judged based on traits such as poise, confidence and sportsmanship as they work their way through the case, Gallagher said.
