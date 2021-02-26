50 YEARS AGO
from the Democrat-Herald
February 27, 1971
In a repeat of last week’s squeaker over Redmond, the Baker Bulldogs escaped with a 42-38 win over a scrappy Hermiston squad last night in Baker. Again, it was right down to the wire. Hermiston brought the ball in with 1:25 remaining, trailing 40-38, but was unable to pick up a basket.
25 YEARS AGO
from the Baker City Herald
February 27, 1996
Students at South Baker Elementary School will be part of the World’s Largest Concert to be shown on Public Broadcasting Stations across the nation March 7.
The program will be broadcast at 10 a.m. on OPB Channel 13 in Baker City, according to Judy Trohkimoinen, South Baker music teacher.
The South Baker students will sing “Good Night” a Russian folk song for eight to 15 seconds as part of the program in which students from all over the world sing the same music at the same time.
10 YEARS AGO
from the Baker City Herald
February 28, 2011
Baker has made a habit of hovering at or near the 100-point mark in recent games.
The Bulldogs did so again Saturday despite a slow start, rolling past Astoria 91-34 in a Class 4A boys basketball play-in game at BHS.
Baker now travels all the way across the state to play at North Bend Friday at 7 p.m. in the first round of the state playoffs.
Baker (20-4) has scored 82 or more points in five of its last nine games, including 100 against Mac-Hi, and 101 against Ontario in Greater Oregon League games.
Saturday, Jesse Brown gave Baker the lead at 2-0 with a driving basket off the opening tip.
ONE YEAR AGO
from the Baker City Herald
February 27, 2020
The Blue Mountain Translator District, which supplies TV signals to parts of Baker and Union counties, wants to start a local channel available by antenna and through online streaming and cable TV.
The new channel, which could air such events as local government meetings and high school sports, could launch later this year.
The District, which is based in La Grande, has issued a request for proposals to operate the low-power local channel and set up the streaming and cable options.
The new channel would be available to anyone who pays the District’s $100 annual subscription fee, said Alex McHaddad, the District’s executive director.
McHaddad said the District has been working on the project since the spring of 2019. It distributed community surveys last fall to learn what people want to see on a local TV channel, and the District’s board of directors has been working on a strategic plan.
In 2019 the Oregon Legislature passed a bill — SB 394 — that authorized the District to start a low-power station.
“Ideally we would want to be able to broadcast all local government meetings — city council, county commissioners, school board,” McHaddad said. “Of course each entity is going to be allowed to say yes or no.”
