50 YEARS AGO
from the Democrat-Herald
February 5, 1971
WASHINGTON (UPI) — The new U.S. Postal Service formally proposed today an increase in the price of mailing a first class letter from 6 cents to 8 cents and an airmail letter from 10 cents to 11 cents. The raise could take effect as early as May.
25 YEARS AGO
from the Baker City Herald
February 5, 1996
Ice still covered the Powder River this morning, but workers from the Baker Valley Irrigation District were ready in case bergs block the channel.
“We’ve got the conditions now; all we need is some rain and warmer weather and we could have ice problems,” said Jim Colton, who manages the irrigation district.
He’s particularly worried about forecasts for both warmer weather and rain. The temperature in Baker City hasn’t been above freezing since Jan. 28, but the National Weather Service predicts it will reach the mid-40s by later this week.
10 YEARS AGO
from the Baker City Herald
February 4, 2011
Lyle Laeger stands in the living room of his Baker City home, watching TV as hordes of government protesters crowd the streets of Cairo.
“I’m glad I’m not there,” Laeger, 82, says.
A few days ago he was there.
Lyle and his wife, Marguerite, 76, were in Cairo during a 10-day tour of Egypt when simmering dissatisfaction with the country’s longtime president, Hosni Mubarak, boiled over into widespread protests involving hundreds of thousands of Egyptians.
The Laegers, who were traveling with 34 other people, all from the Seattle area, were supposed to fly home from the Cairo airport Sunday morning, Jan. 30.
But the group’s itinerary was a little, well, scrambled by then. The Laegers ended up leaving Cairo late Sunday.
ONE YEAR AGO
from the Baker City Herald
February 4, 2020
A statewide group of school administrators has honored Betty Palmer, the Baker School District’s assistant superintendent, with an award of excellence.
Palmer, 63, a longtime 5J employee who has served as assistant superintendent since 2015, was honored by the Oregon Association of Central Office Administrators (OACOA) on Jan. 24 during the winter conference of the Confederation of Oregon School Administrators (COSA) at Salishan Resort in Gleneden Beach.
Nominations for this award are submitted to OACOA each fall. A board reads through each submission and selects one recipient, a press release said.
“Betty was the number one choice of our committee,” Colin Cameron, COSA deputy executive director, said in the press release.
According to the OACOA website, to be eligible for the award recipients must have completed five years in a supervisory position and be a member of COSA/OACOA. In addition, award winners “exhibit service and achievement in their education role that is above and beyond that which is expected and exhibit professional development and growth through involvement in professional organizations.”
