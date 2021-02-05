50 YEARS AGO
from the Democrat-Herald
February 6, 1971
HALFWAY — Phil Turner tossed in a rebound shot and sank a free throw with two seconds to go in the ball game as the Pine-Eagle Spartans won their second Wapiti league ball game last night from the Elgin Huskies, 57-55.
Roger Gulick was the top scorer for the winners as he tossed in 18 points. He was followed by Turner with 11.
25 YEARS AGO
from the Baker City Herald
February 6, 1996
The artistic ability of a 10-year-old Baker City boy has won — for the second time in two years — an all-expense paid trip for him and his family.
But Adam Scura’s family is not the only beneficiary of his prize-winning work this time. As a grand prize winner in the M&M/Mars “Make a Monster” drawing contest, Adam also won a $10,000 contribution for his school. He is a fifth-grader in Tom Busey’s class at Brooklyn Elementary.
10 YEARS AGO
from the Baker City Herald
February 7, 2011
An Asheville, N.C., woman has been named supervisor of the Wallowa-Whitman National Forest.
Monica Schwalbach will succeed Steve Ellis as head of the 2.3-million-acre Wallowa-Whitman, based in Baker City.
Schwalbach is scheduled to start her new job April 4.
ONE YEAR AGO
from the Baker City Herald
February 6, 2020
Baker City’s newest playground, an “all-inclusive” design that will be accessible to children in wheelchairs and open to all, is scheduled to be built May 11-15 at Geiser-Pollman Park.
The city recently received a $23,010 grant from the Ford Family Foundation that brings the budget to the full estimated cost of $308,000, said Joyce Bornstedt, the city’s technical administrative supervisor.
The city also hopes to receive a $5,000 grant from Northwest Farm Credit Services, Bornstedt said.
Earlier grants, the largest being $164,000 from the Oregon Parks and Recreation Department, allowed the city to order playground equipment late last year.
Most of that equipment has arrived and is in storage, Bornstedt said.
The artificial turf surface in the new playground, which will overlay a shock-absorbing rubber layer, will be sent to Baker City just before the installation contractor arrives, Bornstedt said.
(That part of the park now has wood chips, which aren’t compatible with wheelchairs and walkers.)
The new playground surface will be similar to what’s in place under the playground equipment that was installed at Geiser-Pollman in May 2014.
The all-inclusive play equipment will be installed to the south of the current playground, in the area just north of Madison Street that’s underlain now by wood chips.
City crews have removed the tall metal swing structure that has been in the park for about a century. It no longer meets safety standards, Bornstedt said.
Workers also removed the three metal-lattice play domes, a structure that includes two short slides, and the longer, taller single slide.
