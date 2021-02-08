50 YEARS AGO
from the Democrat-Herald
February 9, 1971
SALEM (UPI) — The Oregon Senate Monday voted 24-6 to allow 18-year-olds to vote in all Oregon elections.
The resolution now goes to the House, where a similar measure lies in committee.
Gov. Tom McCall has indicated he favors the measure. If approved by the legislature, the matter will be up for voter consideration at the May 1972 primary election.
25 YEARS AGO
from the Baker City Herald
February 9, 1996
Baker County workers closed Chandler Lane this morning after an ice jam on the Powder River caused water to submerge the road and nearby fields.
The road was closed at Interstate 84 and at Davenport Road, about a half-mile east of Highway 30, said Lyle Chadwick, the county’s road superintendent.
10 YEARS AGO
from the Baker City Herald
February 9, 2011
The lead attorney in a lawsuit alleging the Forest Service violated federal law when it approved 10-year permits for 35 livestock grazing allotments in Northeastern Oregon said she doubts grazing will be reduced or banned in any of those areas this year.
ONE YEAR AGO
from the Baker City Herald
February 8, 2020
Wednesday’s snowstorm followed by Thursday’s thaw buoyed Baker County streams, but the rises were modest compared with the flooding that occurred in Pendleton and other parts of Umatilla County.
The Umatilla River topped its banks on the east side of Pendleton and on the Umatilla Indian Reservation, forcing some residents to evacuate Thursday. The river also flooded near Hermiston, forcing the closure of Interstate 84 Friday.
Sections of several state highways also were closed Friday due to flooding or landslides.
In Baker County, meanwhile, conditions were comparatively benign.
Although the temperature jumped to 50 degrees Thursday and 52 Friday at the Baker City Airport, following a high of just 31 during Wednesday’s day-long snowstorm, rivers stayed far below flood stage as the new snow melted.
The Powder River in Baker City rose from an average of about 20 cubic feet per second (cfs) on Wednesday to a peak of 97 cfs at 11:15 p.m. Thursday.
But the river receded on Friday to below 62 cfs.
Minimum flood stage on the Powder is 667 cfs. Thursday’s peak was well below the river’s flow during summer, when it swells to 300 cfs or above with water released from Phillips Reservoir to irrigate crops.
