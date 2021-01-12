50 YEARS AGO
from the Democrat-Herald
January 12, 1971
A student attendance plan, aimed at curbing continued and unnecessary absences from school by students, was presented to District 5-J school board members last evening by Dr. James Evans, 5-J superintendent.
25 YEARS AGO
from the Baker City Herald
January 12, 1996
A coalition of environmental and wildlife organizations and Oregon’s largest hunters’ group on Thursday requested in U.S. District Court an injunction to immediately remove all domestic sheep from the Hells Canyon National Recreation Area (NRA).
The action is necessary to protect Rocky Mountain bighorn sheep from a deadly virus they can acquire through nose-to-nose contact with domestic sheep that also graze in the canyon, according to the groups.
A recent epidemic of the pasteurella virus, which biologists suspect may have originated with a domestic goat found near the bighorns, has killed about 70 sheep from a herd in Southeastern Washington several miles north of the NRA.
10 YEARS AGO
from the Baker City Herald
January 12, 2011
The Baker City Council started the new year Tuesday night with Councilor Beverly Calder calling for kindness, tolerance and caring after a year of sometimes bitter conflict among the council members.
At the close of the nearly two-hour session, Dennis Dorrah, having been re-elected by his colleagues to a second two-year term, echoed Calder’s comments.
ONE YEAR AGO
from the Baker City Herald
January 13, 2020
A Baker City man charged with multiple allegations of sexually assaulting a 12-year-old girl is in custody in the Baker County Jail.
Bill David Gonyer, 73, was returned to Baker City on Wednesday and was arraigned Thursday in Baker County Circuit Court, said District Attorney Greg Baxter.
Gonyer was arrested Dec. 28 at the Boise Veterans Administration Hospital and was held in jail in Idaho before being returned to Baker County last week.
The crimes allegedly took place in Baker County between May 1, 2019, and Dec. 20, 2019. The child victim is known to Gonyer.
He is accused of 20 separate charges, including rape, sexual abuse, sodomy, unlawful sexual penetration and using a child in display of sexually explicit conduct.
