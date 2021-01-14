50 YEARS AGO
from the Democrat-Herald
January 15, 1971
Musical memories of “Paint Your Wagon” — and the shaggy miners — passed through Baker last night in the form of two members from The Nitty Gritty Dirt Band. The band stopped in Baker to see the town again on their way to Augusta, Ga.
25 YEARS AGO
from the Baker City Herald
January 15, 1996
Several whitewater rafting groups and environmental organizations are suing the U.S. Forest Service to try to force the agency to limit the number of jetboat launches on the Snake River in Hells Canyon starting this summer.
Kristen Pecknold of the law firm Reeves, Kahn, and Eder filed the suit Friday in U.S. District Court in Portland.
One of the lawsuit’s two objectives is to force the Forest Service to enforce the first restrictions on the number of jetboat launches since Congress created the Hells Canyon National Recreation Area in 1975.
10 YEARS AGO
from the Baker City Herald
January 14, 2011
As the humans shiver, four-legged Athena sprints across the snow, running circles around the backyard.
Ten degrees? Five below zero?
The cold doesn’t faze this Siberian husky, whose thick double coat of hair can keep her warm to 50 below.
Athena is 5 years old, and was adopted by Jason Smith last September from Sasha’s Legacy, a Siberian husky/Alaskan malamute rescue shelter near Sandpoint, Idaho.
ONE YEAR AGO
from the Baker City Herald
January 15, 2020
Shawn Quentin Greenwood, 48, a Vale resident who authorities believe has been living in Baker City recently, has been charged with second-degree murder in the Monday shooting death of his former girlfriend, Angela Michelle Parrish, 30, of Vale.
Greenwood also is charged with two counts of second-degree assault for allegedly shooting Nathaniel Leeland Brown, 37, a Baker City transient, in the hand on Monday in Baker City.
Greenwood was arraigned on the charges Tuesday afternoon in Baker County Circuit Court.
Visiting Malheur County Judge Lung Hung set bail at $100,000 on each of the second-degree assault counts. Hung agreed to hold Greenwood without bail on the murder charge as requested by District Attorney Greg Baxter.
Hung made the ruling regarding Greenwood’s release after listening to testimony from Baker City Police Chief Ray Duman.
