50 YEARS AGO
from the Democrat-Herald
January 16, 1971
Teacher salary consultations between the District 5J board and the Baker Education Association seem to be moving toward a conclusion — but very slowly.
Yesterday BEA representatives offered a proposal for a $7,000 base (for B.A.) with the yearly increment increased by $25 to $250 and $10 medical insurance.
25 YEARS AGO
from the Baker City Herald
January 16, 1996
Calvary Baptist Church has appealed the Baker City Planning Commission’s decision to grant a La Grande couple a conditional-use permit to open a microbrewery and beer-tasting room at the northeast corner of Fourth and Broadway streets.
The Baker City Council will hear the appeal at its Feb. 13 meeting, City Attorney Tim Collins said this morning.
10 YEARS AGO
from the Baker City Herald
January 17, 2011
The National Weather Service issued a flood warning for the Powder River in Baker City this morning, and minor flooding was also reported in Halfway and in Keating Valley.
“There’s been no major stream flooding,” said Jerry Boyd, director of the Baker County Consolidated Dispatch Center.
“Overall, this is not another spring of last year.”
Boyd was referring to severe flooding that happened in early June of 2010 along Eagle and Pine creeks in eastern Baker County.
ONE YEAR AGO
from the Baker City Herald
January 17, 2020
When the snowplow drivers pull off the highway to wait out the storm, it’s a sign that conditions have degraded from dismal to downright awful.
Plowing snow from the freeway is difficult when you can’t see the freeway.
Such was the case Wednesday night in Ladd Canyon, the gash in the divide between North Powder and La Grande that squeezes the air and can inflate routine breezes into fierce gusts.
“The wind was creating pretty severe conditions — low to no visibility,” said Allen Jensen, maintenance manager for the Oregon Department of Transportation’s (ODOT) Baker City station.
Severe enough to prompt ODOT to close Interstate 84 between Pendleton and Ontario for about 12 hours between Wednesday evening and Thursday morning.
