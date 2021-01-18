50 YEARS AGO
from the Democrat-Herald
January 19, 1971
A persistent disagreement was reached in teacher salary consultation last Friday in Pine-Eagle District 61. Under Oregon Revised Statutes, an impasse was declared.
25 YEARS AGO
from the Baker City Herald
January 19, 1996
The Baker County Education Service District Board has no intention of giving up control of the ESD building at Main and Broadway streets when the district is merged with Union County.
The board Thursday night directed Superintendent Arnold Coe to prepare proposals that would keep control and ownership of the building with the 5J school district to use for educational purposes.
10 YEARS AGO
from the Baker City Herald
January 19, 2011
The flood threat eased in Baker City Tuesday, but problems persisted to the north as the ice that clotted the Powder River in town Monday morning continued its tumultuous downstream journey.
The ice dam that formed before dawn Monday at the Hughes Lane bridge, Baker City’s northern boundary, caused the river to overflow into the backyards of homes on the west side of Kirkway Drive and into a Ward Farms field.
ONE YEAR AGO
from the Baker City Herald
January 20, 2020
The Baker City Council is scheduled to meet Tuesday evening to consider Verizon Wireless’ appeal of the denial of its application to build a 70-foot cell tower.
The hearing is set for 6 p.m. at City Hall, 1655 First St.
Verizon appealed the city Planning Commission’s 5-2 vote on Dec. 4 to deny an application to build a tower near Leo Adler Field in North Baker City.
The original appeal was scheduled for Jan. 7, but it was postponed after an attorney representing Verizon was unable to attend due to an issue with an airline flight.
The city’s zoning rules allow a tower of up to 50 feet tall on the property, which is just north of D Street near East Street.
But Verizon officials contend that the company’s engineers determined a 70-foot tower is the minimum height needed to meet the company’s goals. Verizon has offered to add green “branches” to the single-pole tower, in an attempt to make it look more like a tree and thus reduce its visual effects.
Several residents who testified before the Planning Commission last fall said they believe a 70-foot tower would mar their views.
Although the property is zoned general-industrial, the neighborhood is primarily residential.
