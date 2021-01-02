50 YEARS AGO
from the Democrat-Herald
January 2, 1971
NAMPA — The Baker Bulldogs ended their preseason schedule Saturday night with a 48-25 win over the Nampa Bulldogs.
Hitting on 42 percent of their shots from the field, while holding the home team to only a 19 percent completion mark, the Baker team completed their preseason schedule with a 4-2 record.
25 YEARS AGO
from the Baker City Herald
January 2, 1996
Baker County probably has the most drug and alcohol counselors per capita in Oregon, yet relatively few Baker County teens get help with substance abuse problems here.
That’s because treatment is more likely to be successful in a setting far removed from friends and family, where the temptations remain to continue drinking and drugging.
10 YEARS AGO
from the Baker City Herald
January 3, 2011
Interstate 84 was closed in both directions for more than three hours Friday afternoon after cars on a Union Pacific train hauling ore from a copper mine derailed near Weatherby, about 30 miles southeast of Baker City.
About six cars from the westbound train went off the rails about 11:30 a.m., said Mark Bennett, Baker County’s director of emergency management.
No one was hurt.
Police closed all lanes of the freeway while workers confirmed that the train’s cargo didn’t pose a danger to the public.
ONE YEAR AGO
from the Baker City Herald
January 1, 2020
An attorney representing Verizon Wireless argues that the Baker City Planning Commission violated a federal law on Dec. 4 when it denied the company’s application for a conditional use permit to build a 70-foot cell tower in north Baker City.
Verizon has appealed the Planning Commission’s 5-2 vote to the Baker City Council.
The City Council will consider the appeal during a public hearing Tuesday, Jan. 7, at 7 p.m. at City Hall.
Verizon’s appeal was filed by E. Michael Connors, an attorney with the Portland firm Hathaway Larson.
He claims, among other things, that the Planning Commission’s denial “violates the Federal Telecommunications Act because it prohibits or would have the effect of prohibiting the provision of wireless services in the City.”
Connors also writes that if the city denies Verizon’s application, “it would be virtually impossible for Verizon to site a tower to resolve the significant gap in coverage and capacity in the City. That would be a clear-cut violation of the Federal Telecommunications Act.”
The majority of the Planning Commission concluded that concerns about how the proposed 70-foot tower would affect views — a complaint several residents expressed to the Commission — could not be mitigated except by requiring Verizon to limit the tower’s height to 50 feet. That’s the maximum the city’s zoning ordinance allows without a conditional-use permit.
