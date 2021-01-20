50 YEARS AGO
from the Democrat-Herald
January 22, 1971
The Ellingson Lumber and Timber Co. plywood plant, which was closed Nov. 6 because of the depressed plywood market, will resume full operations Feb. 8, Burl Brown, plant manager, said this morning.
25 YEARS AGO
from the Baker City Herald
January 22, 1996
Employees from Baker City and from the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality are investigating what appears to be a diesel fuel spill in a storm sewer ditch east of Interstate 84.
Crews don’t know where the fuel came from or how much has entered the ditch, said Randy Jones, the city’s public works director.
10 YEARS AGO
from the Baker City Herald
January 21, 2011
The state parks department has applied for a $1.85 million federal grant to build a visitor center at the Sumpter Dredge.
The 3,144-square-foot center would replace the current, 240-square-foot welcome center.
Given that the Sumpter Dredge State Heritage Area attracts about 40,000 visitors per year, the existing center is “woefully inadequate,” according to the grant application the Oregon Parks and Recreation Department submitted.
ONE YEAR AGO
from the Baker City Herald
January 22, 2020
The Baker City Council voted 5-2 Tuesday to uphold the Planning Commission’s decision to deny Verizon Wireless a conditional use permit to build a 70-foot cell tower in north Baker City.
Councilor Doni Bruland initially made a motion to reverse the Planning Commission’s Dec. 4 decision, and Councilor Randy Schiewe seconded the motion. The motion failed by a 5-2 vote.
Councilor Mike Downing then made a motion to uphold the Planning Commission’s decision to deny the application, and it was seconded by Councilor Larry Morrison. That motion passed 5-2.
“I don’t see that we have substantial reason to deny it,” Bruland said. “Aesthetically, we don’t like the looks of it, is not a substantial reason. It’s in our viewshed is not a substantial reason, 10 or 20 feet to the right or left. I do not feel we have reasons, substantial reasons, that would support our denial.”
Schiewe said that although he sympathizes with residents who have urged city officials to reject Verizon’s application, he said the Council needs to be “realistic.”
“I would be sitting on that side of the aisle ... we don’t want it,” Schiewe said. “But we gotta be realistic about what we’ve allowed and not allowed over the last year.”
