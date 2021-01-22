50 YEARS AGO
from the Democrat-Herald
January 23, 1971
The District 5J school board and the teacher consultation committee agreed last night to extend next Monday’s impasse deadline for at least one more meeting in an attempt to reach agreement on the 1971-72 salary schedule.
25 YEARS AGO
from the Baker City Herald
January 23, 1996
Workers continue to monitor an apparent diesel spill in a storm sewer ditch east of Interstate 84, but the source of the oil substance appears to have disappeared.
An employee from the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality said Monday that the spill is minor, doesn’t appear to have harmed fish or wildlife and probably won’t require a clean-up.
10 YEARS AGO
from the Baker City Herald
January 24, 2011
Nine-hour rehearsals weren’t too daunting for three Baker High School musicians, especially if it meant joining several hundred of their peers from across Oregon in the all-state honor band.
“I play pretty much all day anyway,” says Ellen Jampolsky, a senior.
She averages six hours a day playing her clarinet; Naomi Smith (a junior) and Sammi Stone (a sophomore) figure they average four hours a day practicing their instruments — French horn for Smith and oboe for Stone.
ONE YEAR AGO
from the Baker City Herald
January 24, 2020
Anna Stafford is talking about keeping a display at the Baker Heritage Museum “current,” which might seem a curious adjective when many of the items in questions are millions of years old.
But Stafford is quick to explain this apparent discrepancy.
The Cavin-Warfel Collection, which includes hundreds of samples of rocks, minerals and fossils that Baker City sisters Mamie Cavin and Elizabeth Cavin Warfel amassed over almost half a century, is indeed ancient.
But that doesn’t mean the display can’t be refreshed occasionally, said Stafford, a founder of the Baker Rockhounds, a group of local residents who share a deep affection for rocks.
When Stafford talks about keeping the Cavin-Warfel Collection current, her definitions include something as simple as moving particularly colorful samples to the front of the display.
“We want to invite any visitor who has been here in the past to come again — and come back every year,” Stafford said. “When something stays in the same place for years, that’s boring to me. To be relevant, museum displays need to be changed.”
It was perhaps inevitable that the Baker Rockhounds, who started meeting in 2018, would end up at the Heritage Museum, 2480 Grove St.
