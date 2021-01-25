50 YEARS AGO
from the Democrat-Herald
January 26, 1971
“We’re just tickled to death to be back to work,” Burl Brown, Ellingson plywood plant manager, said this morning as employees began returning to work on the number two dryer.
Brown said the idled machinery at the plant located on Baker’s south side, was in “top shape and plywood prices are holding between $78 and $80 per 1,000 board feet.”
25 YEARS AGO
from the Baker City Herald
January 26, 1996
No one was injured Thursday morning when a Wallowa Lake Tramway gondola carrying U.S. Forest Service radio equipment, but no people, fell from its cable and crashed to the ground.
10 YEARS AGO
from the Baker City Herald
January 26, 2011
Baker City officials are trying to make the potentially bewildering task of researching burial records from Mount Hope Cemetery a bit less intimidating.
The challenge stems in part from sheer numbers.
There are about 15,620 occupied graves at Mount Hope, said Joyce Bornstedt, who’s the sexton for the city-owned cemetery on South Bridge Street.
ONE YEAR AGO
from the Baker City Herald
January 27, 2020
Baker City residents calling for a taxi cab ride are likely to end up listening to a recorded message about the number being out of service.
None of the city’s licensed cab companies is operating.
“We’ve always had, in my time here, one or two different taxi companies. And I don’t know why we don’t,” City Manager Fred Warner Jr. said.
“I don’t know that we’ve ever had this problem before,” said Robin Nudd, the city’s Human Resources and Community Development Director.
The taxi cab company most recently licensed by the city, Polar Bear Express, announced recently on Facebook that it was closing.
The owners for other licensed firms, A-1 Taxi and Eagle Cab, could not be contacted for a comment.
The city approved A-1’s license in May 2018, and granted Eagle Cab a license in February 2019.
Neither Warner nor Nudd knows why the cab companies closed.
The City Council has the authority to set taxi fares, and over the decades cab companies have occasionally asked the Council to increase fares to compensate for such things as higher gas prices.
