50 YEARS AGO
from the Democrat-Herald
January 29, 1971
The District 5J Board of Education and teacher consultation committee changed the terms of their respective proposals yesterday for 1971-72 teacher salaries but still did not appear to bridge the $15,000 gap in total cost that has held consultations at a logjam for several weeks.
25 YEARS AGO
from the Baker City Herald
January 29, 1996
The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality has proposed to include segments of 21 streams in Baker County and southern Union County on a list of rivers that don’t meet federal water quality standards.
The agency won’t decide until this spring which of those segments will be on the final list, which DEQ must submit to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency for approval by April 1.
10 YEARS AGO
from the Baker City Herald
January 28, 2011
Maverik, a company that owns 221 gas stations/convenience stores across the West, plans to build its first Oregon location in Baker City this summer.
The Utah company bought the commercial-zoned property at the northwest corner of Cedar and Campbell streets.
That’s the site of the former Oregon Department of Geology and Mineral Industries building.
The property is across Cedar Street from Humbles gas station.
The city planning department has approved Maverik’s site design and is reviewing construction drawings, said Jenny Long, city planner.
The 4,217-square-foot store is slated to be built at the northern edge of the property, near the intersection of Cedar and Clark streets.
ONE YEAR AGO
from the Baker City Herald
January 29, 2020
Bundled against the January chill, Sarah Owen makes her way through one of her last days as a Baker City Herald carrier.
Preparing to make 48 stops along her route, Sarah secures her two sided bag full of papers. She doesn’t have long, as some businesses close between 3:30 p.m. and 4 p.m.
“I always go fast on this route,” Sarah said.
Sarah, 45, has had this route for nearly 16 years, and she often sees familiar faces. She begins her route on Second Street, then makes her way downtown on Main, smiling at every stop.
“I always smile because it always makes other people smile and be happy,” she said.
In another part of town, Sarah’s mother, Shirley, 68, is making her way to her 79 customers. She used to carry a holder similar to Sarah’s, but now uses a wheeled stroller.
Shirley has been a Herald carrier for 23 years, and she often helped her children when they had their own routes.
The Owen family has had a hand in delivering papers either together or on their own. Sarah’s father, Gary, her two brothers, Mark and Emery, and her sister, Debrah, have each worked in some way to help deliver papers over the decades.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.