50 YEARS AGO
from the Democrat-Herald
January 30, 1971
Ontario came to town last night with their red basketball shoes and their wild cheering section, but that was not enough to stop Baker as they went on to win in the second overtime, 51-49.
25 YEARS AGO
from the Baker City Herald
January 30, 1996
Oregon Trail Electric Cooperative has joined nine other rural Northwest cooperatives to form a new organization.
The New Pacific Northwest Generating Cooperative is separate from an older entity to which OTEC also belonged. One of the new cooperative’s goals is to help its members benefit from a more competitive power market by combining their needs and buying electricity in larger blocks.
However, OTEC, the largest of the members with more than 28,000 customers, probably won’t be able to take advantage of those lower costs, said Cliff Stewart, general manager.
The reason is that OTEC has contracts with the Bonne-ville Power Administration (BPA) that allows the BPA, from which OTEC buys the majority of its electricity, to reduce its payments to OTEC for power lines and equipment the cooperative leases to BPA, he said.
10 YEARS AGO
from the Baker City Herald
January 31, 2011
It’s all concentration here, as the archers quietly line up and take aim.
A deep breath, a trigger release, and an arrow flies 20 yards to embed in the foam target, ideally in the “kill zone.”
With the winter weather, and early sunset, the Elkhorn Archers head indoors to hone their skills every Thursday, from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m., January through March.
ONE YEAR AGO
from the Baker City Herald
January 31, 2020
BOISE — The people who tell us whether it’s likely to rain tomorrow rely on satellites 22,000 miles above the Earth and on balloons that aren’t so different from what you might use to decorate a toddler’s birthday party.
This combination of advanced and basic technology reflects the inherent complexity of the atmosphere, said Jay Breidenbach, warning coordination meteorologist at the National Weather Service office in Boise.
The federal government’s newest weather satellite, which started transmitting its detailed images of clouds and other phenomena in November 2018, is a vital tool for forecasters, Breidenbach said.
“It’s a quantum leap forward in terms of what we can observe from space,” he said of the data supplied by the GOES-West satellite, the second of four satellites the federal government plans to put into orbit.
The first of the four launched in 2016. The third is scheduled to lift off in December 2021, and the final satellite in 2024.
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, the federal department of which the National Weather Service is a part, will spend about $10.8 billion to launch the quartet of weather satellites (GOES is an acronym for Geostationary Operational Environmental Satellite. Geostationary refers to the orbit, which is stationary so the satellite sees the same part of the Earth and its atmosphere, all the time.)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.