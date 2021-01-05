50 YEARS AGO
from the Democrat-Herald
January 5, 1971
An attitude of optimism among cattle buyers, good buyer participation, many consignments and good stock all made for a better than average feeder cattle sale yesterday at the Baker livestock auction. The sale saw $415,137.68 change hands and offered 2,511 head for sale from 35 local consigners.
25 YEARS AGO
from the Baker City Herald
January 5, 1996
EL DORADO PASS — Jeff Repp grimaces as the thin aluminum pole between his gloved hands strikes the frozen ground with a hollow clank.
The tube is designed to measure snow, but today it’s as superfluous as the snowshoes on Repp’s feet.
To Northeastern Oregon irrigators, most of whom depend on mountain snow to fill the streams and reservoirs from which they water their crops, that clank creates a specter of dusty fields and silent sprinklers.
Repp measured just 3.6 inches of snow at this highway pass between Unity and Ironside on Dec. 28, and at least an inch of that was hoar frost. At the same time last year the pole passed through 16 inches of snow before it reached the ground.
10 YEARS AGO
from the Baker City Herald
January 5, 2011
The cold snap that invaded Baker County the last week of 2010 and then lingered into the new year hasn’t shattered any records for frigidity.
But its combination of duration and depth of chill is noteworthy nonetheless. By those measures, this episode ranks as the most arctic here in the past 15 years.
The temperature at the airport slunk below zero on five consecutive days.
ONE YEAR AGO
from the Baker City Herald
January 6, 2020
Idaho Power is offering to pay half the cost, up to $10,000, to hire a consultant to help Baker County find ways to bring more visitors to the county’s financially ailing Hewitt and Holcomb parks near Richland.
The Boise company made the offer in a recent letter responding to a letter from Bill Harvey, chairman of the Baker County Board of Commissioners.
In the letter, Brett Dumas, Idaho Power’s director of environmental affairs, wrote that “While we do not feel it is the responsibility of our ratepayers or share owners to take on the additional cost burden of operating and maintaining Hewitt and Holcomb parks, we are committed to the future vitality of these parks.”
Dumas wrote that hiring a consultant could help county officials come up with strategies for bringing more visitors to the area, and thus boosting revenue from the two parks on the Powder River arm of Brownlee Reservoir.
“Idaho Power believes generating ideas to enhance tourism interest in these parks is one of the best opportunities to ensure these parks continue to serve the citizens of Baker County in the years to come,” Dumas wrote.
Baker County collected a yearly average of about $57,680 from the two parks during the 2016-17 and 2017-18 fiscal years through a combination of camping fees, season passes and sales of ice, firewood and water.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.