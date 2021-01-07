50 YEARS AGO
from the Democrat-Herald
January 8, 1971
WASHINGTON (UPI) — Unemployment increased in December to 6 percent of America’s workforce, the highest level in nine years.
25 YEARS AGO
from the Baker City Herald
January 8, 1996
The gate that for 21 days blocked the road leading to the Oregon Trail Interpretive Center is open, and regardless of what happens the rest of 1996 in Washington, D.C., it will remain open.
That guarantee doesn’t apply, however, to most of the 243 federal employees from Baker County who returned to work this morning after a three-week vacation they didn’t ask for.
Congress has exempted the U.S. Bureau of Land Management center, as well as national parks and other visitor attractions, from federal government shutdowns the remainder of the year, said Gloria Brown, manager of BLM’s Baker Resource Area. If there is a third partial closure in 1996, BLM will have enough money to keep the interpretive center open.
10 YEARS AGO
from the Baker City Herald
January 7, 2011
Sara Bates is reducing waste in the county one string of twine at a time.
In her first year of operating East Oregon Plastics, Bates has collected, packaged and shipped more than 200,000 pounds of plastic agriculture waste such as baling twine and plastic containers.
Her latest load in December had 33 bales of twine that weighed about 32,000 pounds.
ONE YEAR AGO
from the Baker City Herald
January 8, 2020
Commissioners from Baker County and eight other counties voted today to appoint Lynn Findley, a Republican from Vale, to replace Cliff Bentz as a state senator representing Senate District 30.
Commissioners chose Findley, who is a state representative for House District 60, over two other candidates picked Saturday by Republican Party precinct committee members from the counties in District 30 — Rod Runyon of Wasco County and Eric Wattenburg of Sisters.
“I am looking forward to the opportunity to serve the people of Senate District 30,” Findley said in a press release issued Monday afternoon. “I have worked hard to represent the voices of Eastern Oregonians since I have been in the House of Representatives and there is much more work to be done. It has been an honor to serve the people of House District 60 and I am looking forward to this new challenge.”
Although party committee members nominate candidates, the final choice is made by commissioners from the counties in District 30. That district, the largest geographically in the Oregon Senate, includes all of Baker, Grant, Harney, Jefferson, Malheur and Wheeler counties, as well as parts of Deschutes, Lake, Wasco, Clackamas and Marion counties.
Each county is allocated one vote for every 1,000 registered voters or major fraction of 1,000 (more than 500).
